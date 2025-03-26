2025 Slammy Awards: Categories, Nominees, How to Vote

The Slammy Awards are back for a new year as the Superstars of WWE hope to take home the iconic statue. This year’s awards will be hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley at the WWE World at WrestleMania fan event in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025. For fans not making the trip to Sin City, the show will be streamed live on WWE’s social media platforms.
The categories and nominees are:
- Liv Morgan
- Rhea Ripley
- Bayley
- Nia Jax
- Tiffany Stratton
- Chelsea Green
- IYO SKY
- Cody Rhodes
- Roman Reigns
- Gunther
- CM Punk
- Damian Priest
- Drew McIntyre
- Jey Uso
- Seth Rollins
- Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
- Jey Uso on Raw on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott
- Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
- The Rock at WrestleMania
- Bayley at WrestleMania
- Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
- Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band
- Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso
- Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable
- Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK
- Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider
- Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
- Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania
- Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam
- Kevin Owen turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October
- New Day turning on Big E on Raw
- Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown
- Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
- Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
- Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble
- Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car
- John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam
- IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women’s World Champion on Raw
- The OG Bloodline
- The Judgment Day
- The New Bloodline
- American Made
- Damage CTRL
- #DIY
- Awesome Truth
- A-Town Down Under
- Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
- Motor City Machine Guns
- The Bloodline
- The War Raiders
- The Judgment Day
- The Street Profits
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
- CM Punk and Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
- Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
- Damian Priest and Finn Bálor
- Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes
- Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
- Bloodline vs. Bloodline
- Oba Femi
- Roxanne Perez
- Trick Williams
- Ethan Page
- Giulia
- Kelani Jordan
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell Match
- Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
- Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam
- Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash
- 2024 Men’s WarGames Match
- Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania
- Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania
- Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
- Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere
- R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”
- Kevin Owens’ car interviews
- Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster
- Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage
- iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania
- LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool
- R-Truth wrestles with John Cena
- Rabid noises from Tama Tonga
- Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”
- The Wyatt Sicks debut
- Chelsea Green
- Drew McIntyre
Breakout Superstar of the Year
- Bron Breakker
- Lyra Valkyria
- Penta
- Oba Femi
- Giulia
- Tiffany Stratton
- Jacob Fatu
- Chelsea Green
- Stephanie Vaquer
Fans can vote by clicking on the links above the nominees.