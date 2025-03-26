2025 Slammy Awards: Categories, Nominees, How to Vote

The Slammy Awards are back for a new year as the Superstars of WWE hope to take home the iconic statue. This year’s awards will be hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley at the WWE World at WrestleMania fan event in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025. For fans not making the trip to Sin City, the show will be streamed live on WWE’s social media platforms.

The categories and nominees are:

Female Superstar of the Year

Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley

Bayley

Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton

Chelsea Green

IYO SKY

Male Superstar of the Year

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

Gunther

CM Punk

Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso

Seth Rollins

Most Memorable Entrance

Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Jey Uso on Raw on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott

Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

The Rock at WrestleMania

Bayley at WrestleMania

Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin

Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band

Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso

Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable

Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK

Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider

Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

OMG Moment of the Year

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam

Kevin Owen turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October

New Day turning on Big E on Raw

Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown

Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw

Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble

Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car

John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam

IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women’s World Champion on Raw

Faction of the Year

The OG Bloodline

The Judgment Day

The New Bloodline

American Made

Damage CTRL

Tag Team of the Year

#DIY

Awesome Truth

A-Town Down Under

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

Motor City Machine Guns

The Bloodline

The War Raiders

The Judgment Day

The Street Profits

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Rivalry of the Year

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest and Finn Bálor

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton

Bloodline vs. Bloodline

NXT Superstar of the Year

Oba Femi

Roxanne Perez

Trick Williams

Ethan Page

Giulia

Kelani Jordan

Match of the Year

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell Match

Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam

Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash

2024 Men’s WarGames Match

Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania

Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania

Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere

WTF Moment of the Year

R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”

Kevin Owens’ car interviews

Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster

Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage

iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania

LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool

R-Truth wrestles with John Cena

Rabid noises from Tama Tonga

Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”

The Wyatt Sicks debut

Social Star of the Year

Chelsea Green

Drew McIntyre

Breakout Superstar of the Year

Bron Breakker

Lyra Valkyria

Penta

Oba Femi

Giulia

Tiffany Stratton

Jacob Fatu

Chelsea Green

Stephanie Vaquer

Fans can vote by clicking on the links above the nominees. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the coverage from this year’s Slammy Awards!