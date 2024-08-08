2nd Biggest Mall in America to host GCW Wrestling Show

Game Changer Wrestling will host their live event, Dream On, at the American Dream Mall this fall. The mall is the second-biggest mall in the United States and will be the promotion’s debut at the location.

The popular indie wrestling company has begun revealing some live events scheduled for later this year. GCW is coming off their latest sold-out live show, Can I Trust You?, on August 4 at the House Of Independents in Asbury, New Jersey.

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 6, 2024

After the show’s success, GCW shared on X a list of dates and locations for their upcoming events until November 15. Shortly after the post, the promotion announced on X they would host Dream On at the American Dream Mall on November 23. The location is inside the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tickets for Dream On aren’t on sale, but GCW has assured us that information will be provided soon.

GCW Following In WCW Footsteps

The ambitious show at American Dream Mall isn’t the first time a company has held an event in that style of venue. WCW famously had their first Monday Night Nitro episode at The Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on September 4, 1995. It remains the largest shopping center in America.

WCW put a ring inside the venue as onlookers watched their favorite superstars compete or continue shopping. The episode featured Hulk Hogan successfully defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Big Bubba Rogers. However, it’s most notable for the episode where Lex Luger returned to the company and the official start of the Monday Night Wars with WWE.

GCW follows the legacy of producing a wrestling show inside a large mall. While they may not have the same ambition of making Dream On as impactful as the first Monday Night Nitro episode, fans should expect the promotion to create a fantastic event for the New Jersey crowd.