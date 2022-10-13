Bryan Danielson debuted in All Elite Wrestling last year at All Out.

He arrived just after Adam Cole made his debut with the company as well. Danielson stood by Christian Cage and former AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express’ side and battled The Elite to end the PPV. Danielson has had some tremendous matches in All Elite Wrestling but some fans were hoping for more for The American Dragon in the promotion.

Here are the 3 ways Bryan Danielson has been underutilized in AEW:

Zero Title Reigns

Bryan Danielson arrived in All Elite Wrestling with all the fanfare a wrestler could imagine. His match AEW World Championship with Kenny Omega at Dynamite: Grand Slam last year was legendary. The crowd in Arthur Ashe popped just because the bell rang. Omega and Danielson had a tremendous match that ended in a time-limit draw.

Speaking of time-limit draw finishes, Bryan Danielson wrestled Hangman Page to a 60-minute draw at AEW Dynamite: Winter is coming on December 15th, 2021. It was another great match, but the build-up to it was what was special in my opinion.

Danielson had morphed into a heel and was doing some of the best work of his career. Hangman Page had just defeated Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November 2021 and had the crowd behind him. Danielson used the time-limit draw as a way to get another match for the title a few weeks later on Dynamite.

Hangman went on to defeat Danielson in just under a half hour to retain the AEW World Championship on the January 5th Dynamite earlier this year. In the past month, Danielson has lost his two other opportunities at a championship. He lost the finals of the Tournament of Champions at this year’s Dynamite: Grand Slam to Jon Moxley. Danielson battled Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite and once again was on the losing end.

There have been multiple opportunities to elevate Bryan Danielson to a higher status on the roster. The timing may not have been right to put the title on Bryan during his feud with Hangman. However, in hindsight, he probably would have gotten a lot more out of a feud with Adam Cole than Hangman did in his forgettable rivalry with him earlier this year.

Just A Part Of The Group

In the months after losing both title matches to Hangman Adam Page, Danielson entered a rivalry with Jon Moxley. They battled at AEW Revolution and Moxley picked up the victory. Bryan was still a heel at the time and wanted to form a partnership with Moxley. Jon wasn’t interested until the two bled together. After the match, Danielson and Moxley continued to fight until the legendary William Regal arrived and thus began the Blackpool Combat Club.

Following Revolution, Danielson & Moxley wrestled as a tag team for three episodes of Dynamite in a row (3/16, 3/23, 3/30) and then that was it. They didn’t go after the tag titles, instead, they expanded their group. Wheeler Yuta joined the Blackpool Combat Club, followed by former ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli. Claudio debuted in AEW as Bryan Danielson’s replacement at Forbidden Door on June 26th.

Blackpool Combat Club entered a rivalry with Jericho Appreciation Society that I thought culminated in the Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing in May, but is somehow still going on. The Anarchy in the Arena match pitted Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston against Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia.

The finish of the match saw Bryan Danielson pass out due to being in the Walls of Jericho and being choked out by Jake Hager at the same time. Danielson’s last victory at an AEW PPV came at Full Gear last year in November against Miro in the finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament.

He then went on to defeat members of the Dark Order until losing to AEW World Champion Hangman Page twice. Somehow Bryan Danielson has found himself as a role player in Blackpool Combat Club and Moxley is firmly established as the biggest star of the group.

Ignoring Today To Build The Stars Of Tomorrow

The storyline between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson revolved around Daniel Garcia. The 24-year-old is a phenomenal talent in the ring, and the idea of wrestling icons Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson arguing over the direction of Garcia’s career sounds great on paper.

Garcia’s struggle over deciding whether he’s a “sports entertainer” or a “professional wrestler” was entertaining, and prompted the “AEW Galaxy” to chant “you’re a wrestler!” at Daniel several times.

"You're a WRESTLER." Bryan Danielson tells Daniel Garcia here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/qdSX1gznmb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Jericho Appreciation Society wears ridiculous outfits, is flashy, and parodies Vince McMahon‘s “sports entertainment” vision for wrestling. The issue is Vince McMahon resigned from WWE three months ago and the goofiness has already started to fade from RAW and SmackDown. So who are they parodying at this point?

There’s no doubt that Daniel Garcia will benefit from being in Jericho’s group, and would have been a great addition to the Blackpool Combat Club. One has to wonder if there was a better way of telling the story without handing Danielson additional losses.

Cody Rhodes exited All Elite Wrestling because he didn’t want to be a “gatekeeper wrestler”. The American Nightmare put himself into a bit of a box by stating that he wouldn’t challenge for the AEW World Championship again as an EVP if he lost to Chris Jericho at Full Gear 2019. Cody lost the match after MJF threw in the towel on his behalf, and hit Rhodes with a low blow after the bell.

Now, it appears that Bryan Danielson is penciled in as a role player, or a storyline device in All Elite Wrestling. He’s referred to as the “best wrestler on the planet” by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, but just can never seem to defeat his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member. Or anyone for that matter when a title is on the line.

There is plenty to love about AEW and there is also a lot to criticize. The same could be said for any promotion on the planet. However, the missed opportunities for Bryan Danielson are starting to mount and who knows how long The American Dragon has left inside the squared circle. It would be nice to see Danielson have a moment or two in AEW before it is too late.