3 Ways Sami Zayn Could Destroy The Bloodline

Sami Zayn’s journey to becoming an Honorary UCE has been wildly entertaining and some of the best content WWE has produced in years.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns made it seem like The Bloodline was finally going to betray Sami. The Honorary Uce had spent months trying to join the group despite Jey Uso’s objections. The Tribal Chief demanded that Sami remove his The Bloodline shirt after he dared to speak.

Roman instructed Jey to rip off the shirt and Uso obliged. The Locker Room leader stood in the ring, shirtless and heartbroken, as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion continued to mock him. Reigns then suddenly changed his tune and tossed him a new “Honorary Uce” shirt to signify he’s a member of The Bloodline. Sami quickly put on the shirt, acknowledged Roman as his Tribal Chief and gave him a hug to end the segment.

While the ideal situation for Sami would be to become Intercontinental Champion and bring more gold to The Bloodline, the odds are that eventually the group will view him as expendable.

Sami Zayn has had one hell of a year.



Started of feuding with Johnny Knoxville from the Royal Rumble up until their fantastic Wrestlemania match.



Since then he's inserted himself into the Bloodline as an Honorary Uce.



And the best is still yet to come. pic.twitter.com/hTrEoYVjrP — Alastair McKenzie??????? (@mckenzieas93V2) September 24, 2022

When the time comes, here are three ways The Great Liberator can destroy The Bloodline:

With An Old Friend

The Usos have been Undisputed Tag Team Champions for an incredible 433 days. Sami’s old friend and rival, Kevin Owens, recently tried to talk some sense into The Locker Room Leader but Sami wasn’t hearing it.

Jey Uso then battled Kevin Owens in a singles match and Sami had the opportunity to hit KO with a steel chair but opted not to. This led to Jey getting angry at Sami and taking his eyes off of Owens. Kevin then planted Jey with the Stunner for the pinfall victory.

KO has not held a championship in WWE since he was United States Champion in 2017. He’s never held a tag team championship in the company. It would make sense for Kevin to come to Sami’s rescue if The Bloodline ever turns its back on him. The Usos versus Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens is a match the WWE Universe would certainly be excited about.

To clarify, I didn’t hit Kevin Owens because I felt the ref could see me in his periphery and I didn’t want to cause Jey Uso to lose by DQ.



I’ve explained this to The Bloodline and the issue has been resolved. Friday’s championship celebration will proceed as planned. Thank you. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 31, 2022

From Within

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle during the main event. Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the Premium Live Event in Cardiff, Wales. It appeared that Drew was going to walk out as the new champion but Sikoa interfered. The Tribal Chief was able to capitalized with his third Spear of the night to retain the championship.

Sikoa then went on to win the NXT North American Championship, successfully defend the title against Madcap Moss on an episode of SmackDown, only to have it stripped from him on the following NXT because was not “sanctioned to compete” in the title match against Carmela Hayes.

Despite those questionable booking decisions, one thing that is not in question is Solo’s admiration for the Honorary Uce. Sikoa has shown no animosity towards Zayn and that has only caused Jey Uso to get more frustrated. Sikoa had his main roster debut match against Drew McIntyre on the September 9th edition of SmackDown.

Solo said he wanted to go into the match alone but told Sami that he appreciates his offer to help him. Jey got frustrated and said that the entire Bloodline would be ringside for the match. On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Ricochet and Madcap Moss had a conversation with Sami Zayn backstage. They tried to tell him that he’s not actually a part of The Bloodline and Solo brutally attacked them.

It was later announced that Sami & Solo will battle Madcap & Ricochet next week in a tag team match. Sami and Solo could team up against The Usos if The Bloodline were to ever implode, or Zayn could have Sikoa’s back if he decides he’s done answering to The Tribal Chief.

On His Own

Sami Zayn is a former NXT Champion and a three-time Intercontinental Champion. Much like Kevin Owens, he also has never been a tag team champion in the company. Unlike Kevin Owens, he’s never held a major championship in WWE. Owens captured the Universal Championship in 2016 after Triple H betrayed Seth Rollins and hit him with a Pedigree.

This scenario seems highly unlikely, but this is wrestling so anything can happen. Sami’s already become one of the more entertaining parts of SmackDown as he tries to fit in with The Bloodline, it’s hard to imagine how popular he’d be if he was the underdog that refused to stand down against them.

Zayn versus Reigns looks and sounds like a mismatch because it is. However, Daniel Bryan versus Triple H was a mismatch. Daniel Bryan versus Batista and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat was a mismatch.

The crowd bought it because they were invested in Daniel Bryan because he is one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet that also has the ability to connect with fans. In my opinion, Sami has already proven to be more than a B+ player because he made a match with Johnny Knoxville memorable. It is a long shot, but in a weird way it could be what is “best for business”.

How would you like to see the storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline play out? Let us know in the comments section below.