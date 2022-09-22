6 Takeaways From AEW Dynamite Grand Slam (9/21): Saraya Arrives, New Champions, MJF, The Acclaimed

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam aired live from Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson battled to crown the new AEW Champion. Four other title matches went down tonight and Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) made her debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Dynamite Grand Slam Results

Chris Jericho def. Claudio Castagnoli to capture the ROH Championship

The Acclaimed def. Swerve in Our Glory to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions

PAC def. Orange Cassidy to retain the All-Atlantic Championship

Toni Storm def. Britt Baker, Athena, Serena Deeb to retain the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

Jon Moxley def. Bryan Danielson to become the AEW Champion

Here are the takeaways from this week’s special edition of AEW Dynamite:

Chris Jericho Stole The ROH Championship

Claudio Castagnoli defended the ROH Championship against Chris Jericho to start off the match. Jericho and Claudio shook hands before shoving each other to start off the action. Castagnoli took control and knocked Chris out of the ring. Jericho attacked former ROH owner Cary Silkin ringside.

Back in the ring, Claudio hit a big uppercut but Chris responded with a chop to the chest. Chris went for a springboard move but leaped right into another uppercut from the champ. Jericho and Claudio traded punches on the ring apron. Jericho connected with a Suplex off the ring apron and to the floor below as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Chris went for a Hurricanrana but Castagnoli caught him. Claudio lifted him up for a Powerbomb but Jericho amazingly countered into a Hurricanrana anyway for a near fall. Chris went for the Codebreaker but Castagnoli countered into an uppercut for a two count.

The Wizard booted Claudio away but the champ responded with a stomp for a two count. Claudio locked in a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Jericho battled through the pain and reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Chris went for a low blow but Claudio blocked it. Claudio hit the Ricola Bomb but Jericho kicked out at two.

Chris went for the Walls of Jericho and locked it in on Claudio in the center of the ring. Claudio broke free and stomped on Chris’ face a few times. Castagnoli hit the Swing for at least twenty rotations and followed it up with a big Clothesline for a two count. Jericho hit Claudio with a low blow and followed it up with the Judas Effect for the pinfall victory. Chris Jericho is the new Ring of Honor World Champion.

After the match, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia reluctantly celebrated with Jericho Appreciation Society outside the ring.

The Acclaimed Captured The AEW Tag Team Championships

Swerve in Our Glory defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) tonight at Dynamite Grand Slam. It was a rematch from their tremendous match at AEW All Out.

Keith Lee and Anthony Bowens started off the action. Keith Lee hit a ridiculous Hurricanrana that sent Bowens across the ring. Swerve booted The Acclaimed in the face as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Caster sent Keith into the turnbuckle and delivered a Powerslam to Swerve Strickland. Max planted Keith with a Brainbuster and tagged in Bowens. Anthony hit Swerve with a Back Body Drop and dropped Keith with a lariat. Strickland caught Bowens with an Enziguri and climbed to the top rope. Lee lifted Bowens up but Anthony escaped. Bowens dodged a Stomp and Powerbombed Swerve onto the ropes.

Strickland accidentally hit his own partner and The Acclaimed knocked him out of the ring. Bowens hit a Blockbuster and Max went for the Mic Drop but his knee gave out. Keith tagged Swerve in and Strickland backed Caster to the corner. Swerve hit an Enziguri but Caster responded with a Back Body Drop. Max hobbled to the top rope but Swerve got back up.

Swerve bashed Max in the face as Keith Lee got into the ring. They hit a shoulder tackle and Powerbomb combo but Max somehow kicked out at two and the match continued. Billy Gunn and Swerve traded words ringside and Billy hit him with the Fameasser while the referee was distracted. Bowens slammed Swerve to the canvas and Caster followed it up with the Mic Drop for the pinfall victory. The Acclaimed are the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

FTR were interviewed backstage when The Firm’s Gunn Club interrupted. Austin and Colten mocked FTR and claimed that they were the younger and better version of them.

MJF Interrupted Wheeler Yuta

Tony Schiavone was set to interview former ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta but MJF interrupted to an insane pop from the crowd. Maxwell referred to them as his “devil worshippers” and called Tony Schiavone a “fat old prick”. MJF told Wheeler that he will never get a reaction like that because he’s a god to these people. Maxwell joked that there isn’t a single man in the arena that wouldn’t let him sleep with his wife but he won’t because he has standards.

Yuta interrupted and told MJF that he is a generational talent but added Maxwell has more catchphrases than friends. MJF said that Yuta has the personality of a pet rock and referred to the Blackpool Combat Club as the “Blackpool Cuckold Club”. Maxwell added that Wheeler can get advice from Danielson on how to be injury prone and scramble his brain.

MJF added that he can ask William Regal about how to pop pills. Wheeler slapped MJF in the face and MJF beat him down. MJF then shoved Tony Schiavone down and Wheeler attacked from behind. W. Morrissey of The Firm showed up and attacked Wheeler before security broke it up.

PAC Cheated To Retain The All-Atlantic Championship

PAC defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy tonight. The champion dominated the action early and bounced Orange Cassidy’s face off the ring apron a couple of times. Pac launched Cassidy into the ring post and the challenger fell to the floor. Pac flipped onto Cassidy before rolling him back into the ring. The champion climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit Cassidy with a Dropkick for a two count as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Pac connected with a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall. Pac climbed to the top turnbuckle and set up for Red Arrow but Cassidy rolled away. Pac hit him with a release German Suplex and the champion climbed back to the top rope. Orange Cassidy put his legs up and dared Pac to jump.

The champion jumped down and Cassidy rolled him up for a two count. Cassidy connected with the Stundog Millionaire and followed it up with a Suicide Dive. Orange made his way to the top rope and connected with a diving DDT and hopped to his feet. Cassidy hit another DDT and went for the cover but Pac powered out at two.

Pac went for the Brutalizer but Cassidy countered into a roll-up for a two count. Cassidy connected with the Orange Punch but Pac grabbed the bottom rope to break up the cover at two. The champion used the timekeeper’s hammer and bashed Cassidy over the head with it. Pac brought Cassidy back into the ring and covered him to retain the All-Atlantic Championship.

Toni Storm Retained, Saraya Is All Elite

Toni Storm defended the Interim AEW Women’s Championship against Serena Deeb, Athena, and Britt Baker in a Fatal 4-Way. All four wrestlers were down after a Tower of Doom spot as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Toni Storm had a Half Crab on Britt Baker while Deeb had a Half Crab applied on Athena. Toni and Serena traded punches and Storm got the better of the exchange. Toni hit a German Suplex but Britt caught her with a Neckbreaker.

Deeb and Baker traded strikes in the corner of the ring. Deeb connected with a Neckbreaker and then a Dragon Screw on Athena. Serena hit another Neckbreaker on the champion and went for the cover but Toni kicked out at two.

Serna locked a Half Crab again but Britt broke it up with a Superkick. Athena showed off her strength and caught both Deeb & Baker with a Fallaway Slam. Athena went for a Pilediver but Storm blocked it. Athena hit an incredible Codebreaker for a two count. Britt went to roll-up Toni but she countered into a cradle of her own for the pinfall victory. After the match, Britt attacked Toni and Jamie Hayter rushed the ring. Jamie made it seem like she was going to turn against Britt but they attacked Storm.

Britt hit Athena with a stomp before music hit. Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) made her way to the ring to an incredible pop from the crowd. The heels retreated as Saraya, Toni Storm and Athena stood tall in the ring.

Jon Moxley Won The AEW Championship

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson battled for the AEW Championship in the main event of Dynamite Grand Slam. William Regal joined commentary for the match. MJF was shown in the crowd with the chip as the bell rang.

Danielson and Moxley locked up to begin the match as Tony Schiavone said that they will stay with the match as long as it takes (twenty minutes left until 10PM EST). Danielson dominated the match early with chops and kicks to the chest and back of Moxley. Bryan continued to beat Moxley down as Dynamite Grand Slam went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Grand Slam returned, Danielson had Moxley grounded as MJF enjoyed the match from the crowd. Jon unloaded some forearm strikes to the face and went for a Clothesline but the American Dragon ducked. Danielson hit Jon with a knee to the face for a two count and followed it up with a snap Suplex.

Danielson climbed to the top turnbuckle and jumped but Moxley caught him. Jon locked in a Half Crab in the middle of the ring and then transitioned into an Ankle Lock. Bryan hobbled to his feet but Moxley sent him down with a Suplex. Moxley and Danielson battled on the turnbuckle and Jon raked his nails across Bryan’s back.

Jon hit Bryan with several headbutts and went for a Superplex but Bryan escaped. Bryan shoved Jon and he fell groin-first onto the turnbuckle. Danielson hit a Belly to Back Suplex off the top rope as MJF applauded. Bryan went for the cover but Moxley was able to kick out at two.

Bryan unloaded some punches to Moxley’s midsection and then they somehow managed to trade punches upside down. Danielson locked in the Cattle Mutilation but Moxley escaped. Jon turned Danielson inside out with a Clothesline and went for the Paradigm Shift but Danielson escaped. Bryan leveled Moxley with the Running Knee and went for the cover but Jon kicked out at the last moment.

Moxley battled back and delivered a Stomp to Danielson. Jon followed it up with the Deathrider and went for the cover but Danielson kicked out at two and the match continued. Bryan and Jon traded elbow strikes in the middle of the ring. Bryan took Moxley down and stomped on his face as the crowd chanted “yes!”.

Jon booted Danielson in the face a few times and Bryan responded with some more stomps of his own. Danielson applied a Triangle submission and transitioned into the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring. Moxley worked his way to the ropes and broke the hold. Bryan climbed to the top turnbuckle and delivered a knee strike to Jon’s shoulder. Moxley responded with a Deathrider on the entrance ramp and rolled Bryan into the ring. Moxley went for the cover but Danielson kicked out at two. Jon applied the Bulldog Choke in the middle of the ring and Danielson passed out. Jon Moxley is the AEW Champion once again.