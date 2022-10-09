6 Takeaways From WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Bray Wyatt Returns, Fight Pit, Ladder Match, Edge vs. Finn Balor

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 aired live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the show’s main event, Seth Rollins battled Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match. Liv Morgan put the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match. The White Rabbit was finally revealed to be Bray Wyatt tonight as well.

Here are the takeaways from WWE Extreme Rules 2022:

The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland) battled Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser in a Donnybrook match. Imperium dominated the action early and slammed Sheamus onto a bar outside the ring.

Ridge Holland showed off his power and sent Vinci and Kaiser to the mat with a double Back Body Drop. Vinci lifted Ridge up in the Electric Chair and Kaiser hit a flying uppercut off the ring apron. Imperium then had Butch all alone in the ring and beat him down.

Gunther tied Butch up in the Tree of Woe in the corner. Ludwig and Giovanni hit Butch with a couple of Dropkicks and then Imperium posed in the ring. The Celtic Warrior launched Ludwig and Giovanni into the ring barricade and entered the ring with Gunther.

The champion hit a German Suplex but Sheamus responded with a massive Clothesline. Sheamus followed it up with a Powerslam and then the 10 Beats of the Bodhran as the crowd popped. Butch and Holland joined the party and the stomped the hell out of the IC Champion.

Sheamus hit White Noise and smirked at the camera. Sheamus leveled Gunther with a Brogue Kick and went for the cover but Vinci broke it up with a Splash. Ridge Holland got in the ring and Vinci greeted him with a Clothesline.

Gunther leveled Butch and Holland with a Dropkick. Sheamus hit the Irish Curse Backbreaker and then locked in the Cloverleaf submission hold in the middle of the ring. Kaiser hit Sheamus with a shillelagh and it broke across Sheamus’ back as a “this is awesome!” chant broke out.

Vinci hit a ridiculous Tilt-A-Whirl Slam on Butch. Gunther hit Sheamus across the face with a shillelagh but somehow Sheamus kicked out at two. Brawling Brutes beat the hell out of Imperium with a couple of shillelaghs. Sheamus sent Gunther crashing through the table with the Celtic Cross and got back into the ring. Ridge and Butch held Vinci up and Sheamus hit him with the Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory.

Ronda Rousey Captured The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship tonight against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match. Ronda took Liv down early and toyed with her. Ronda ripped the baseball bat away from Liv and threw it out of the ring. Rousey connected with a knee strike and applied an Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring.

The champion escaped and knocked Ronda out of the ring. Rousey trapped Liv in the ring skirt and smacked her in the face. Liv sprayed Ronda in the face with a fire extinguisher but Rousey shrugged it off. Morgan leaped off the steel steps but Ronda bashed her with the baseball bat.

Back in the ring, Liv connected with an Enziguri and both stars fell to the canvas. The action spilled out of the ring and Ronda whipped Liv with a baseball bat a few times. Morgan sent Ronda into the steel steps and brought out a table from under the ring. Ronda trapped Liv in the ropes and applied a submission hold until they both fell to the floor.

Liv set up a chair between the turnbuckles but it accidentally fell to the floor. The champ called an audible and launched Rousey into the ring post for a near fall. Liv brought the chair back into the ring and bashed Rousey several times with it.

Morgan threw a chair and Ronda caught it. Liv hit Oblivion with the chair but Ronda somehow kicked out at two. Liv set up Ronda on the table and hit a Senton but Rousey wouldn’t stay down for three. Ronda locked in an Armbar but Liv wouldn’t tap out. Morgan passed out and Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Liv smiled after losing the title and WWE’s social media accounts made note of it.

Karrion Kross Won The Strap Match

Drew McIntyre battled Karrion Kross in a Strap Match tonight at Extreme Rules. Scarlett accompanied Karrion to the ring for the match. Kross threw the strap down to the mat multiple times. Scarlett pulled on the strap to distract McIntyre and Karrion beat him down in the corner.

Karrion launched McIntyre into the ring post and then hurled him over the barricade. The action spilled into the crowd and Kross unloaded some more strikes. Drew connected with a Suplex on the floor and bounced Kross’ face off the announce table.

McIntyre whipped Kross a few more times with the strap. Karrion sent McIntyre into the ring post and booted him in the midsection a couple of times. Kross whipped Drew across the chest with the strap and dragged him out of the ring.

Kross unloaded a ton of shots to the back of McIntyre with the strap. McIntyre got the strap around Karrion’s neck and connected with a Neckbreaker. Drew followed it up with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Kross kicked out at two. McIntyre set up for the Claymore Kick but Scarlett got into the ring. She sprayed something in McIntyre’s face and Karrion hit the Kross Hammer for the pinfall victory.

damn she sprayed him with ma.çé — ma.çé (@MACEtheWRESTLER) October 9, 2022

Bianca Belair Retained The RAW Women’s Title

Bianca Belair put the RAW Women’s Championship on the line against Bayley in a Ladder match tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. Bayley controlled the action early and connected with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on top of a ladder. Back in the ring, Bayley took off a piece of her knee brace and went for a running knee strike.

Bianca got out of the way and Bayley crashed into the ring post. Belair followed it up with the KOD and made her way up the ladder. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL rushed the ring and shoved the ladder over.

Damage CTRL beat Bianca down and Bayley followed it up with the Rose Plant. The EST battled back and connected with a double KOD onto Damage CTRL. Bayley started climbing but Bianca shoved the ladder over and The Role Model crashed into the ropes. Bianca and Bayley battled on top of the ladder and traded punches.

Bianca Belair is HER. pic.twitter.com/UHdyUAIXK8 — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) October 9, 2022

The EST whipped Bayley with her hair before setting up another ladder. Belair hit Bayley with a KOD on top of a ladder. Bianca climbed to the top rope and grabbed the title to win the match. Bianca Belair is still the RAW Women’s Champion.

You just knew #DamageCTRL was going to have a say in this match but @BiancaBelairWWE is the EST for a reason!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/JJDGxB4gKq — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022

Finn Balor Won The I Quit Match After Judgment Day Interfered

Edge battled Finn Balor tonight in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules. Balor came to the ring with an odd mask on.

Finn got Edge in a Figure Four early but Edge refused to give up. Edge reversed the hold but Balor was able to escape. Finn trapped Edge in the ring skirt and stomped on him several times. Balor smashed Edge’s face off the announce table a couple of times but The Rated-R Superstar refused to quit.

The action spilled out of the ring and Edge sent Finn through the barricade with a Spinebuster. Edge brought Balor into the crowd and the two battled on the Kickoff Show set. Edge bashed Finn with a hockey stick and applied a Crossface with it.

Balor escaped and dominated the next couple of minutes of the match. Finn bashed Edge over and over with a steel chair but he still refused to quit. Judgment Day tied Edge up and beat him down but Beth Phoenix arrived and made the save. Rey helped out too but Judgment Day beat him down. Edge unloaded a bunch of Spears and broke off a rung of the steel chair. Rhea put on brass knuckles and punched Beth in the face with them. Rhea then threatened to hit Beth with a chair in the head and Edge quit. Rhea hit Beth with the con-chair-to anyway and Edge was despondent after the match.

Holy shit what an ending. Edge said he quits to save Beth, but Rhea smashed her neck in with a chair anyways.



Oh my God. pic.twitter.com/hBKzWSM0Mo — iBeast (@ibeastIess) October 9, 2022

Matt Riddle def. Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt Returned

Seth Rollins battled Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match with UFC legend Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee. Rollins dominated the match early but Riddle battled back with a flurry of strikes in the corner. Riddle went for an RKO but Seth dodged it. Rollins planted Riddle with the Stomp.

Rollins went for another Stomp but Riddle got out of the way. Seth climbed up the cage and onto the platform above. Riddle followed him up there and Seth bashed Matt’s face into the steel several times. Seth followed it up with a Pedigree but Riddle responded with an RKO and Seth fell to the canvas below.

Matt connected with a Broton onto Seth Rollins below. Riddle applied a Triangle submission and wouldn’t let go after Seth hit several Powerbombs onto the steel cage. Rollins couldn’t break free and tapped out. As Daniel Cormier and Riddle posed on the entrance ramp, the lights in the arena went out.

“He’s got the whole world in his hands” played as the cell phone lights lit up the arena. A chubby guy in a pig outfit was shown in the crowd. His other puppets in human form were shown standing in the crowd. The camera’s cut to the Firefly Funhouse with all the puppets dead and music playing. A masked man asked “Who killed the world?” and answered “YOU DID”.

A door kicked down and a man with a lantern was seen walking toward the door. The crowd chanted “holy sh*t!” as Bray took the mask off. Wyatt blew out the lantern to close the show as the crowd erupted.