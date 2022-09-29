7 Takeaways From AEW Dynamite (9/28): World Title Eliminator, ROH Title Match, MJF & Saraya Appear

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia tonight. Chris Jericho defended the ROH Championship against Bandido in the main event. Jon Moxley squared off against NJPW star Juice Robinson in a World Title Eliminator. Saraya and MJF also appeared during tonight’s show.

Dynamite Results (9/28)

Bryan Danielson def. Matt Menard via submission

Jon Moxley def. Juice Robinson via submission in a World Title Eliminator

Toni Storm def. Serena Deeb to retain the AEW Interim Women’s Championship

Ricky Starks def. Eli Isom

Chris Jericho def. Bandido via submission to retain the ROH Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s Dynamite:

Bryan Danielson def. Matt Menard

Chris Jericho held a celebration tonight for capturing the ROH Championship from Claudio Castagnoli last week at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Jericho said he’s the most honorable man in AEW. He added that he’s the most viewed Ring of Honor Champion already. Chris referred to this era as the “Ring of Jericho” and hyped his match against former ROH Champion Bandino tonight. The champ pointed out that Bandino is a professional wrestler and sports entertainers win every time.

Jericho brought up ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and presented him a gift. The crowd chanted “you’re a wrestler!” at Daniel Garcia as he opened up a ridiculous purple hat. Chris shouted that is the look of the “best technical sports entertainer” of all time. Daniel threw the hat down as the crowd cheered and punched the pizza-guy wrestler (Luigi Primo).

Garcia said that this isn’t what he wanted when he got into the business. Bryan Danielson interrupted and suggested that Garcia join the Blackpool Combat Club. Chris claimed that Danielson was trying to poach Garcia away and said that Daniel belongs to him. Garcia said that he doesn’t belong to Jericho and threw a pizza out of the ring. Garcia suggested a tag team match with Danielson against Guevara and Jericho. Matt Menard shouted at Garcia some more and said he was sick of him. Bryan Danielson challenged Menard to a match and he accepted.

The match started off back and forth. Menard connected with a couple of lariats but the American Dragon responded with a Dropkick. Angelo Parker went to interfere but Claudio Castagnoli broke it up and dragged Parker backstage. Bryan got the Lebell Lock applied for the submission victory.

Wheeler Yuta Will Battle MJF Next Week

Wheeler Yuta made his way to the ring and claimed that MJF can’t hang with him in the ring. Yuta demanded that MJF come to the ring and take the ass-kicking he deserves. Maxwell Jacob Friedman showed up in a Mets jersey and joked that Philadelphia is the place you live when you can’t afford to live in New York.

MJF called Tony Schiavone a “fat old pr*ck” once again and said that Wheeler is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Maxwell noted that he’s the biggest draw in the company. The crowd chanted “shut the f*** up!” as MJF said that Wheeler Yuta has the same charisma as Joe Frazier and he’s dead.

Friedman boasted about making more money than everyone. Yuta shouted that he doesn’t care about Max’s money and challenged him to a fight. Yuta got out of the ring and made his way up the entrance. The Firm’s Gunn Club (Colten and Austin Gunn) showed up and MJF said he will face Wheeler in a match next week. Maxwell added that he’s going to go sit up in the crowd and watch Jon be a terrible professional wrestler tonight.

Jon Moxley def. Juice Robinson, Wheeler Yuta Attacked MJF

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faced Juice Robinson tonight in a World Title Eliminator (Juice gets title shot if he beats the champ). Juice attacked during Moxley’s entrance and rolled him into the ring. Moxley connected with a Clothesline and launched Robinson into the barricade surrounding the ring.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Moxley was busted open (of course!) and Juice hit him with a Backbreaker. Moxley battled back and applied an Armbar for the submission victory.

After the match, Hangman Page made his way to the ring and got right in Moxley’s face. MJF got on the microphone in the crowd and suggested that he may want to cash his chip in soon. Wheeler Yuta showed up behind MJF and attacked until security broke it up. Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page on October 18th.

Saraya Promo, Toni Storm Retains

Saraya made her way to the ring and said it is great to back in the ring. She stated that she is the revolution and will bring change to AEW’s women’s division. AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm, Madison Rayne Skye Blue, Athena, and Willow Nightingale. Saraya spoke highly about the talent in the ring.

Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Penelope Ford interrupted. Britt joked that Saraya is another shiny new toy that we’ve all seen come and go recently. Baker noted that she put her neck on the line for AEW, and unlike Saraya’s hers is actually strong enough to handle it.

Saraya joked that Britt’s name rhymes with “sh*t”. Baker took some more shots at Saraya before Serena Deeb made her way to the ring. Toni Storm defended the AEW Interim Women’s Championship against Deeb in a singles match with everyone ringside and Saraya on commentary.

Toni went for a Superplex but Deeb countered into a Crossbody for a near fall. Serena launched Toni out of the ring and the heels went to attack her. The babyfaces and heels traded words as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Deeb locked in a submission but the champion was able to escape. Toni connected with Storm Zero but Deeb powered out at two. Toni followed it up with another Piledriver, but this time off the middle turnbuckle for the pinfall victory. Toni Storm is still the Interim AEW Women’s Championship.

Keith Lee Interrupted The Acclaimed

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed was interviewed by Tony Schiavone backstage. Keith Lee interrupted and noted that Billy Gunn interfered in the match. Lee added that The Acclaimed got carried in the match and Swerve is not here because he’s very disgruntled. Billy Gunn said he’s got two words for Swerve and said “scissor me”.

Ricky Starks Dominated

Ricky Starks defeated Eli Isom tonight in a squash match. He hit the Roshambo for the pinfall victory in a quick match.

Chris Jericho Retained The ROH Championship, Will Defend Against Bryan Danielson On October 12th

Chris Jericho defended the ROH Championship against Bandido in the main event of tonight’s show. Bandido controlled the action early and caught Jericho with a Suicide Dive. During the break, Jericho battled back and beat the challenger down in the ring.

When Dynamite returned, Bandido hit an insanely long delayed Vertical Suplex before climbing up to the top turnbuckle. Bandido hit a big Frog Splash and went for the cover but Chris kicked out at two. A loud “Eddie!” chant broke out after the move.

Jericho perched Bandido up on the top turnbuckle and bashed him across the back with a few forearms. The challenger knocked Jericho down and went for a Crossbody but Chris countered into a Codebreaker for a near fall as the match continued. Bandido sent the champion out of the ring again as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night.

Back from the break, Jericho went for a Suplex of his own but Bandido escaped. Bandido rolled up Le Champion for a close two count. Bandido went for a GTS but Jericho blocked it. Chris tripped Bandido up and applied the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Bandido started crawling toward the ropes. He grabbed the bottom rope to break the hold and Chris celebrated as if he won the match.

Bandido hit an Enziguri and perched Chris up on the top turnbuckle. Bandido hit a crazy flip into a Powerslam but somehow Chris kicked out at two. The challenger followed it up with a Northern Lights Suplex and went for the cover but Jericho kicked out at two. Chris hit a big boot and got the Walls of Jericho applied again for the submission victory. Chris Jericho is still the ROH Champion.

After the match, Chris said “The Ring of Jericho Era” has begun. Jericho vowed to beat every great champion that has ever defeated held the title. Chris challenged Bryan Danielson to a title match on the October 12th edition of Dynamite. Jericho then hit ROH announcer Bobby Cruise with a Judas Effect to the side of the head and posed for the booing crowd to close the show.