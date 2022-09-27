7 Takeaways From WWE RAW (9/26): Edge Returns, Candice LeRae, White Rabbit, The Bloodline, Extreme Rules

WWE RAW aired live tonight from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In addition to the takeaways below, another QR code was shown during tonight’s episode of RAW. You can check out the new clues in the video below.

The QR code that just flashed on the screen leads to this video…#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wVUd4bZJVH — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 27, 2022

WWE RAW Results

Bianca Belar def. IYO SKY (non-title match)

Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio via submission

Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Alpha Academy

Omos def. enhancement talent

Candice LeRae def. Nikki A.S.H.

Sami Zayn def. AJ Styles

Matt Riddle def. Damian Priest

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Ladder Match For The RAW Women’s Championship Set For WWE Extreme Rules

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair came to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to kick off the show. Belair claimed that Bayley can’t fight her battles on her own. Damage CTRL interrupted and Bayley said that Bianca has been handed everything. Belair stated that she has earned everything she has accomplished thus far in her career.

The Role Model boasted about pinning Bianca at Clash at the Castle and claimed that the only reason Belair has accomplished anything is that she was out for a year with an injury. Bianca challenged Bayley to a match tonight but she declined. It was announced that the two will face at Extreme Rules in a Ladder match for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Belair said she will get Extreme with IYO SKY tonight then and the two had a singles match. Bianca leveled IYO with a kick to the face to start off the action as RAW went to a break. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn arrived to the arena during the break. Sami will battle AJ Styles later tonight with Solo Sikoa in his corner.

Bianca and IYO had a back-and-forth match that was given a ton of time. Damage CTRL tried to interfere ringside but in the end the RAW Women’s Champion emerged victorious after hitting the KOD. Bayley and Bianca Belair will battle in a Ladder match for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Judgment Day Helped Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins cut a promo ahead of his match against Rey Mysterio tonight on RAW. Rollins said he’s not United States Champion because Matt Riddle interfered in his match against Bobby Lashley. Rollins said that they will finish things in the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules. Seth vowed to give Rey the beating he should have given to his son Dominik in their match tonight.

Rey bashed Rollins face off the steel steps and busted him open early. Seth connected with a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker in the middle of the ring and took control of the action. Mysterio battled back and unloaded some strikes in the corner of the ring. Seth slammed Rey down on the entrance ramp. Dominik Mysterio arrived with a steel chair and stared at Seth. Dominik patted Seth on the back as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Dominik was sitting ringside for the match as Rey sent Seth tumbling to the floor. Mysterio followed it up with his sliding Splash and Dominik stood up. Dominik provided a distraction by daring Rey to strike him. Rhea attacked Rey from behind and rolled him back into the ring. Rollins capitalized and hit the Spider Twist for the submission victory.

Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Alpha Academy

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano teamed up to battle Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) this week on RAW. Gargano and Gable started off the match and Johnny Wrestling connected with a Dropkick. Otis and Kevin Owens then tagged in and KO hit a Dropkick of his own.

Owens and Gable then battled and Kevin hit a Moonsault off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall. Gargano hopped on KO’s back and they connected with a Senton on Gable for a two count. Otis tagged in and planted Gargano with a massive Powerslam in the middle of the ring. Chad Gable gave Otis a smooch on the cheek as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Owens took control and hit Gable with a Cannonball in the corner of the ring. KO followed it up with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Gargano kicked out at two. Owens went for a Swanton Bomb off the top turnbuckle but Gable got his knees up at the last moment.

Gable blocked a Stunner attempt but Owens was able to lock in the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Otis got into the ring and broke it up with a Clothesline from behind. Johnny tagged in and Dropkicked Otis off the ring apron. He caught Gable with an Enziguri and lawn darted him into the top turnbuckle. Owens tagged in and hit the Swanton for a near fall.

Chad responded with a Northern Lights Suplex and then hit Gargano with an Exploder Suplex after he tagged in. Otis got the tag and lifted Johnny up in the Electric Chair. Gable climbed to the top rope and hit a Bulldog for a two count. Otis leveled KO with a shoulder tackle and then a Splash in the corner.

Owens rolled out of the ring and Otis followed him. Otis hit the former Universal Champion with a Clothesline before he started clearing off the announce table. Owens hit a Superkick and then sent Otis through the table with a Splash off the barricade as the crowd popped.

Johnny Wrestling set up for a Superkick but Austin Theory interfered. Austin distracted Gargano and Gable capitalized with a slam for a two count. Theory went to hit Johnny with the briefcase but he ducked. Gargano hit Theory with a Superkick and then caught Gable with a slingshot DDT for the pinfall victory. Gable then got a phone call backstage from Braun Strowman and it was later announced that he will face The Monster of All Monsters next week. Gargano versus Otis was set for next week’s show as well.

Omos Dominated, Dexter Lumis & The Miz, AJ Rejects The Judgment Day

Finn Balor once again tried to recruit AJ Styles to The Judgment Day tonight on RAW. Balor noted that Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline will have Sami’s match in the near match. AJ declined their offer and said he will watch his own back.

Omos defeated two jobbers in a Handicap match tonight as MVP was on commentary.

Dexter Lumis snuck up on The Miz in an Oilers uniform and choked out The Miz again. One day this storyline will go somewhere I’m sure of it.

Which hockey moment does this remind you of? ?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IPwS2nPu9F — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2022

Candice LeRae Debuted

Nikki A.S.H. battled Candice LeRae tonight on WWE RAW. Nikki trapped Candice in the ring skirt and beat her down to start off the action. Nikki brought Candice back inside the ring and taunted her some more. Candice quickly battled back and hit Neckbreaker finisher for the pinfall victory. Damage CTRL confronted Candice backstage after she debuted.

Sami Zayn def. AJ Styles, The Judgment Day Attacked

Sami Zayn battled AJ Styles tonight on RAW. The action started off back and forth. Sami hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Styles hit a Pele Kick and both men fell to the canvas as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, AJ battled back and went for the Styles Clash but Sami escapes. Solo dragged Styles out of the ring and hit him with a Uranage while the referee was distracted. Back in the ring, Sami hit the Helluva Kick for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Judgment Day showed up and Balor got on the microphone. Finn said he wanted AJ to join the group as a friend. Balor threw up the “too sweet” sign and AJ responded with a middle finger. Judgment Day then attacked AJ and Balor set up for the con-chair-to. Finn stopped himself and claimed that is not what friends do and let AJ go.

AJ Styles gave the middle finger to Finn. LMFAO. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/8b6tUxBC5h — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 27, 2022

Matt Riddle Picked Up A Win, Edge Returned

Matt Riddle battled Damian Priest in the main event with Finn Balor, Dominik, and Rhea Ripley ringside. Matt got distracted by Riddle and Damian leveled him with a big right hand to the face as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Damian launched Riddle to the floor outside the ring and Judgment Day taunted him. Priest hurled Riddle into the barricade as RAW went to the final commercial break of the night.

When RAW returned, Riddle connected with the Bro Derek but Damian Priest somehow kicked out at two. Damian responded with a slam of his own for a two count. Damian went for a Chokeslam but Riddle escaped. Riddle hit a jumping knee strike to Damian’s face but got distracted by Judgment Day. Damian lifted Riddle up but Matt countered into a cradle for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Judgment Day attacked from behind and Damian hit him with a Chokeslam. Edge’s theme hit and The Rated-R Superstar rushed the ring. Edge hit Balor with a Spear and then delivered another one to Damian Priest. Rhea dragged Dominik away as Edge stood tall. Edge grabbed a microphone and said that The Judgment Day has tried to finish him over and over but he always comes back. Edge added that he doesn’t quit and challenged Finn Balor to a an “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules to close the show.