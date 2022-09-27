WWE Drops More White Rabbit Clues Featuring The Rock, Cody Rhodes, & More On RAW

The ‘White Rabbit’ mystery has become a very popular topic amongst the WWE Universe.

WWE has been playing Jefferson Airplane’s 1967 song “White Rabbit” at live events and during a commercial break on a recent SmackDown.

On last week’s episode of RAW, WWE displayed a QR code as Austin Theory made his way to the ring for a match against Kevin Owens. The URL took fans to a hidden WWE website with a game of Hang Man. The question was “Who killed the world and the answer was “YOU DID”.

On last week’s episode of SmackDown, another QR code appeared during a backstage segment with Hit Row and The Street Profits. The code took fans to another hidden website that revealed the word “patricide”, which means to kill one’s father. Bray Wyatt had previously referenced killing his father in a promo. It also had the coordinates for the arena of tonight’s RAW (Rogers Place).

WWE has released another clue for the White Rabbit during tonight’s episode of RAW. A QR code showed up during Seth Rollins versus Rey Mysterio. The Architect emerged victorious after Dominik distracted his father and Rhea attacked from behind. The code takes fans to WWE’s TikTok page this time and shows a video featuring clips from the past.

The video features Cody Rhodes, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Rock, Randy Orton, and legends from the past saying “Who killed the world? You did”. WWE also played the song during a commercial break of tonight’s RAW.

The QR code that just flashed on the screen leads to this video…#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wVUd4bZJVH — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 27, 2022

White Rabbit playing again during the break #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aEUeyEtnQN — Roman Reigns SZN ? (@reigns_era) September 27, 2022

The number 40701 was displayed in the video and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that is the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky. Happy Corbin hasn’t been seen since he left in JBL’s limo on a recent episode of SmackDown. The Fiend also defended the Universal Championship against The Miz in the town in 2020.

To go with that QR Code video the coordinates of that number on the bottom of the video 44.244273,7.769737 leads to this. #WWERaw



This is been too good and cryptic of a build up to not be Bray but it is interesting that the zip code 40701 is for Corbin, Kentucky pic.twitter.com/h0M935FLxH — NWO Fiend (@NWOFiend) September 27, 2022

I have a lot of people reaching out about the 40701 in the White Rabbit video.



That's the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky, a town WWE runs sometimes out here.



The Fiend defended the Universal Title there against the Miz in January 2020. I know of no other connection there — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 27, 2022

You can check out our deep dive into the White Rabbit mystery here.