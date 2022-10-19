8 Takeaways From AEW Dynamite (10/18): MJF & William Regal, Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, Full Gear

AEW Dynamite aired live tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hometown hero Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page tonight in the main event.

Dynamite Results

Death Triangle def. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy to retain the Trios Championships

Toni Storm def. Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW Women’s Interim Championship

Chris Jericho def. Dalton Castle to retain the ROH World Championship

Jon Moxley def. Hangman Page to retain the AEW World Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Death Triangle Retained The Trios Championships

Death Triangle defended the Trios Championships against Best Friends & All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. Best Friends and Cassidy controlled the match early and isolated Rey Fenix in the middle of the ring. Pac and Pentagon Jr. broke it up and sent the babyfaces out of the ring. Death Triangle hit a triple Suicide Dive as the crowd cheered. Death Triangle controlled the next few minutes and took turns beating Cassidy down as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

Death Triangle ready to defend their titles ? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TyQUzMI8zu — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 19, 2022

When Dynamite returned, Fenix connected with a Double Stomp and an Arm Drag. Trent tagged in and planted Rey with a Tornado DDT in the corner of the ring. Trent planted Pentagon with a Piledriver and Best Friends shared a hug in the middle of the ring as the crowd popped.

Cassidy climbed onto Trent and Chuck’s shoulders and hit a Splash onto Penta. Pac got into the ring and started delivering kicks to faces. Pac tagged himself in and once again grabbed the timekeeper’s hammer. Rey Fenix argued with Pac in the ring about the hammer and ripped it away from him. Cassidy rolled up Pac for a near fall before connecting with the Orange Punch.

Trent Beretta tagged in and blocked a Destroyer from Pentagon. Chuck caught Penta with a Dropkick but turned around into a Cutter from Fenix. Rey tagged in and booted Trent in the face. Fenix followed it up with a Piledriver of his own for the pinfall victory. Death Triangle are still the Trios Champions.

Toni Storm Retained The AEW Interim Women’s Championship, Riho Returned

Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel cut a backstage promo tonight and claimed that one of them will be the AEW Women’s Champion in the near future.

Toni Storm then defended the AEW Interim Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida. Storm perched Shida up on the top turnbuckle and went for a move but the challenger escaped. Shida hit Double Knees off the top rope and followed it up with a Gutwrench Suplex for a near fall. Toni battled back and hit Storm Zero for the pinfall victory.

Short-lived victory celebrations for the #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm as @jmehytr and @RebelTanea ruin the party! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/uphyOBZJUf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

After the match, Britt Baker, Rebel, and Hayter attacked Toni Storm. Saraya and Riho made the save to end the segment.

FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory Set For Next Week’s Dynamite, Jay Lethal & Darby Allin

Renee noted that FTR are currently the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships. FTR said that they want to be the greatest tag team of all-time.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler added that the AEW World Tag Team Championships are the ultimate goal moving forward. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee interrupted and said that FTR have put every other company before AEW as of late and do not deserve a title shot. Dax suggested a match next week between the two teams to determine the #1 contenders.

FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory?! ? Indubitably #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pf3szDUh07 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 19, 2022

Sonya Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Darby Allin were interviewed backstage. Sonjay and Jay wound up brutally attacking Allin after challenging him to rematch.

In a moment of violence, @TheLethalJay challenges @DarbyAllin to a rematch! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/8tpVOWIUzR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

MJF Confronted William Regal

Tony Schiavone was set to interview Blackpool Combat Club’s William Regal but was quickly interrupted by MJF. Maxwell got a huge pop from the crowd and told Regal to put the brass knuckles away because he is here to talk.

MJF said that Regal owes him the time to tell a story. Maxwell told the crowd to bare with him and they booed. Maxwell

When he was 19 years old, he was pulled to the side at Create a Pro by his trainers Pat Buck and Brian Myers. They told him that he got a gig in WWE as an extra and drove to the Barclay’s Center.

Maxwell noted that the extras were greeted by Sir William Regal and he told them that they will have a try out matches before the show. MJF added that Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Adam Pearce, and William Regal watched the match.

MJF shouted that he wasn’t fighting for a contract, he was fighting for his life because professional wrestling is his life. After his match, Regal brought MJF to a separate room and gave him three minutes to sell himself. After the three minutes, Regal told MJF that he was going to get him a job in WWE.

Regal then asked how old MJF was and he said “19”. Maxwell claimed that Regal said “kid, you are much too young” and his dreams evaporated. The crowd loudly chanted “you f*cked up!” at Regal.

MJF added that Regal put his name on Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley, and told MJF that he sees something in you. Regal told Maxwell to go home, work his ass off, send William a match and a promo.

He called Regal a “son of a bitch” and pulled out his phone to read an email from William years ago. “Max, I’m a very busy man, and I’ve just had to sit for minutes watching you “show me your acting” skills” and that WWE exclusively hires the best athletes. Regal smirked as MJF shouted that Regal tried to squandered his dream.

MJF claimed that email made him want to kill himself and regrouped for a moment in the corner. Maxwell called Regal a “sad withered old man” that got fired and snuck into AEW like a “flea-ridden rat”. Friedman shouted that he’s a generational talent and WWE will be willing to “take several human lives” to sign him in 2024.

Friedman added that Regal has become nothing more than a joke and he’s about to become the AEW World Champion because he’s better than you and you know it. MJF whipped down the microphone as the crowd cheered and Regal just stood in silence.

William Regal grabbed the microphone and told MJF that he was casting him aside and claimed that he wanted to light a fire under him. Regal added that if an email is what MJF has held onto for seven years, then he’s had it easy. William called MJF “sunshine” and mocked him for putting his hands on “Mr. Shiavone”.

Regal told MJF that he’s let him down and all he does is take shortcuts. William turned his back on MJF and told him to show that he’s The Devil. MJF put on the Dynamite Diamond Ring and was about to strike William but couldn’t do it. William said “you still have a lot to prove” and dropped the microphone to end the segment.

His name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman and he is BETTER THAN YOU and you know it! #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS! @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/I4tlEjUhoA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

"You still have a lot to prove."@RealKingRegal leaves @The_MJF speechless inside the ring! #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/32MrkxsWEp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

The Acclaimed Sent Out A Warning Ahead Of Rampage

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed cut a backstage promo on the “Varsity Athletes” Tony Nese and Josh Woods. The Acclaimed will be putting their titles on the line this Friday on Rampage, the “scissoring” trademark will also be on the line in the match. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vowed to win the match and stomp on Mark Sterlings’ balls.

There Is Friction Within The Blackpool Combat Club

Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta were interviewed by Renee Paquette backstage. Danielson said it sucked to lose to Chris Jericho in his ROH Championship match because the title means a lot to him.

Danielson said he has a lot of high hopes for Daniel Garcia, and he can surpass a lot of things he’s done in his career. Bryan claimed that Garcia can be the best wrestler he’s ever seen with the proper guidance.

Wheeler Yuta wondered how Danielson couldn’t see this coming, while Yuta and Castagnoli saw it coming from a mile away. Bryan mocked Danielson and said “I guess I shouldn’t have met my hero” before storming off.

This interview took an unexpected turn ? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fmWgBGZdbO — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 19, 2022

Chris Jericho Retained, Attacked Jerry Lynn After The Match

Chris Jericho defended the ROH Championship against Dalton Castle tonight on AEW Dynamite. JakeHager and The Boys were ringside. Jericho knocked Castle out of the ring and he regrouped with The Boys for an extended period of time. Castle threw one of The Boys at Jake Hager and then another one flipped onto him.

.@theDALTONcastle is a STICKLER for tradition, so I'm not surprised by this stringent adherence to the Code of Jericho. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/8z0XHLT6K9 — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) October 19, 2022

When Dynamite returned from a break, Castle connected with a running knee strike that sent Chris tumbling out of the ring. Dalton followed it up with a dive through the topes and beat Jericho down against the barricade.

Back in the ring, Jericho hit a Crossbody as The Boys stole Hager’s hat. Jake got angry and beat all The Boys down outside the ring before putting his goofy hat back on. Jericho rolled up Dalton for a near fall and then tried to apply The Walls but Dalton countered into a cradle for a two count.

Dalton then locked in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Chris started arguing with Aubrey Edward after Dalton reached the ropes and the challenger capitalized with a slam for a two count. Jericho and Castle traded chops from their knees and then battled to their feet.

Jericho leveled Castle with a Clothesline and set up for a Lionsault but Dalton was ready. Dalton caught Jericho and planted him with a German Suplex for a near fall. Chris went for a Codebreaker but Castle countered with his finisher for a near fall. Chris responded with the Judas Effect for the pinfall victory. Chris Jericho is still the Ring of Honor World Champion.

After the match, Jericho went to attack ROH commentator Ian Riccanboni. AEW producer Jerry Lynn broke it up and Chris planted him with a Piledriver on the entrance ramp.

The AEW World Championship Match Was Cut Short Due To Injury, Main Event Announced For Full Gear

Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page in the main event of this week’s Dynamite. The match started out with a bang as Hangman hit Moxley with a Moonsault in the crowd before a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Hangman connected with a Fallaway Slam and posed for the crowd. Moxley hopped up and hit the challenger with a Cutter in the middle of the ring. Jon was of course busted open at this point somehow and Hangman locked in a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring as Dynamite went to the final break of the night.

Jon Moxley hit Hangman Page with a Clothesline and the trainer got into the ring to check on the challenger. The match was then stopped short apparently due to injury and Jon Moxley was named the winner.

Stretcher is out for Hangman pic.twitter.com/JYkQaqyZjU — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 19, 2022

Jon Moxley spoke after the match and said that he will give Hangman another shot when he’s healthy again. Moxley noted that MJF was talking a lot of “sh*t” and joked that the Yankees didn’t go into extra innings and they still have some TV time. Moxley called out MJF and Maxwell’s music hit.

MJF dragged referee Bryce Remsburg toward the ring and had the chip in his hand. MJF opted to grab the microphone again and told Moxley that he wants him at 110%. Maxwell announced that he is cashing his chip in at Full Gear and called Regal a piece of sh*t. MJF added “for the first time in his miserable life he’s going to earn it” and William laughed. MJF fired up the crowd to close the show.

Moxley joked that they can’t get a microphone to work and the show is going downhill. Jon added that MJF has earned his first going directly up his ass, and his throat being squeezed until his head pops off. Jon added that he will show everyone at Full Gear that it is dangerous getting into the ring with him and he’s the best in the world.