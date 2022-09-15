8 Takeaways From AEW Dynamite (9/14): Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson, Tag Title Match, MJF Speaks

AEW Dynamite aired live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Jon Moxley battled Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson faced Chris Jericho in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions. The winners will square off next week at Dynamite Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe to crown the new AEW Champion,

Dynamite Results

Jon Moxley def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the finals of the AEW Tournament of Champions

Jungle Boy def. Jay Lethal

Swerve in our Glory def. Lucha Bros to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

Britt Baker & Serena Deeb def. Toni Storm & Athena

Bryan Danielson def. Chris Jericho via submission to advance to the finals of the Tournament of Champions

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jon Moxley Advanced To The Finals Of The AEW Title Tournament

Jon Moxley battled Sammy Guevara in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions. Moxley controlled the action early and got Sammy in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Sammy escaped and the two traded chops. Guevara knocked Jon out of the ring and leveled him with a Suicide Dive. Sammy followed it up with a flip and blew a kiss to the camera before sending Jon into the steel steps. Guevara booted Jon into the steel steps again and posed against the barricade as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Jon took control of the match and bit Sammy in the face. Moxley followed it up with a Butterfly Suplex off the middle turnbuckle. Guevara went for a Boston Crab but Moxley escaped. Sammy connected with a springboard Cutter and went for the cover but Jon was able to kick out at two. Guevara went for the GTH but Moxley countered into the Bulldog Choke.

Jon unloaded some elbows to the face and went for a Clothesline but Sammy countered into an awesome Spanish Fly for a near fall. Sammy climbed to the top rope but Moxley hopped up and sent him to the canvas with a Belly to Back Suplex. Anna Jay and Tay Melo came to the ring for a distraction.

Tay booted Moxley in the groin and Sammy rolled Jon up for a two count. Sammy went for a Swanton Bomb but Jon got out of the way. Guevara went for the GTH but Moxley countered into the Deathrider for the pinfall victory. Jon Moxley has had advanced to the AEW Championship match next week. Dynamite went to commercial break with the announcers saying “MJF is causing a scene backstage”.

And with that, @JonMoxley is one step closer to reclaiming the #AEW World Championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium next week at #AEWGrandSlam! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/PjgPUzorZO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

MJF Warned Jon Moxley

Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s music hit and the crowd popped. MJF told everyone in the crowd to shut up and they cheered anyway. MJF said he hasn’t slept since Jon Moxley’s promo last week and accused him of playing a character. MJF mocked how Moxley’s walk and brought up his book. Friedman said that Moxley was bullied as a child and it forced him to build a front.

He claimed that Jon is still that same poor little boy deep down and is old enough to drown his sorrows in alcohol. MJF gave Jon credit for overcoming alcoholism and said that his brain is better than Moxley’s disease. MJF suggested that Moxley take his vacation because the AEW Championship belongs to him. Maxwell said he’s a demon that Jon can’t slay. MJF noted that a “young group of gentlemen” helped him win the Casino Ladder match. MJF introduced the “first-ever stable on retainer” Stokely Hathaway and The Firm.

Stokely Hathaway & The Firm

Stokely said that everyone is about to hear some gospel. He stated that he flew from Orlando to New York City to talk to MJF while he was disenfranchised and wanted to leave All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway said that they are MJF’s support system, and they go they’re separate ways when Max doesn’t need them.

He added that he’s not a manager or a publicist, he’s a fried with connections to make anything happen. Stokely introduced Morrissey, Lee Moriarty, Gunn Club, Ethan Page as “The Firm”. He closed the promo by saying you have two options, run with them or run from them.

Jungle Boy def. Jay Lethal

Jay Lethal faced Jungle Boy tonight on Dynamite. The action started off back and forth before Satnam Singh interfered. Jay capitalized with a Backbreaker before Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Jay was still in control. Jungle Boy tried to battle back but his back gave out. Jay went for Lethal Injection but Jungle Boy escaped. Jungle Boy hit a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Lethal kicked out at two. Jay rolled Jungle Boy up but he kicked out at two. Jungle Boy then locked in the Snare Trap for the submission victory.

Swerve In Our Glory Retained The Tag Titles

Swerve in Our Glory defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Lucha Bros tonight on AEW Dynamite. The action started out back and forth as Dynamite went to a break. Lucha Bros isolated Swerve in the ring but Keith Lee eventually got the tag. Penta hit Keith with a Destroyer for a near fall. Fenix climbed to the top turnbuckle but Strickland shoved him to the floor. Keith then planted Pentagon Jr. with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Acclaimed interrupted. Swerve in Our Glory will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed next week at Dynamite Grand Slam.

Orange Cassidy attacked All-Atlantic Champion PAC backstage. PAC will defend the title against Orange Cassidy next week on Dynamite.

Bump in the road for #AEW World Trios Champions #DeathTriangle but seems like Orange Cassidy has his eye on PAC's #AEW All-Atlantic Belt!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/D726gIUQRG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

Ricky Starks Isn’t Done With Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs battled enhancement talent (Matt DiMartino) and won in a matter of seconds after hitting a Spinebuster. After the match, Hobbs cut a promo and boasted about beating Ricky Starks in less than five minutes at All Out. Ricky Starks made his way through the crowd and attacked Hobbs. Ricky bashed Hobbs over the head with the microphone to knock him out of the ring.

Is the chapter truly closed on @starkmanjones, in the Book of Hobbs @truewilliehobbs? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/rPjI89MBD1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

AEW Women’s Title Match Announced For Next Week

Britt Baker & Serena Deeb battled Toni Storm & Athena in a tag team match tonight on Dynamite. The action started off back and forth. Toni went for a Crossbody but Serena rolled through. Serena locked in a Half Crab but Athena broke it up. Britt Baker hit Athena with a boot to the face and threw her out of the ring. Baker launched Athena into the steel steps as Toni and Deeb battled inside the ring.

Baker held up a steel chair and Deeb sent Toni into it as the referee was distracted. Serena pinned Toni for the pinfall victory. After the match, Athena attacked Deeb and Baker. Britt battled back and hit Athena with a Stomp. Britt grabbed the steel chair but Jamie Hayter rushed the ring. Jamie then bashed Toni Storm and in the midsection with the chair before arguing with Baker some more to end the segment.

Toni Storm will defend the AEW Interim World Championship vs. Serena Deeb , Britt Baker, and Athena next week on Dynamite.

Next Week on #AEWGrandSlam Toni Storm Defends the @AEW Interim Women's World Championship in A Fatal Against @AthenaPalmer_FG @SerenaDeeb @RealBrittBaker This is the Quality the Divisions Capable Of ??? pic.twitter.com/uLpePIbtzl — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) September 15, 2022

Jon Moxley Will Face Bryan Danielson Next Week To Crown The New AEW Champion

Chris Jericho battled Bryan Danielson in the main event of this week’s Dynamite in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions. The winner of the match will battle Jon Moxley next week to crown the new AEW Champion.

ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia was shown backstage watching the match as Danielson hit Jericho with a Dropkick that knocked him to the floor. Danielson followed it up with a knee strike off the ring apron and posed for the crowd. Back in the ring, Bryan connected with a Dropkick and climbed to the top rope. Danielson hit a flying headbutt and went for the cover but Jericho kicked out at two.

Bryan unloaded some Yes Kicks to the chest but Jericho responded with a release German Suplex. Chris knocked Danielson out of the ring with a springboard Dropkick and followed it up with a Crossbody. Le Champion rolled Danielson back into the ring and started smacking him in the face. Danielson responded with a flurry of chops and both men fell to the mat as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Jericho connected with a Hurricanrana and geared up for the Judas Effect. Danielson ducked and connected with a German Suplex for a two count. Chris focused a lot of his attack on Danielson’s knee and got him in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring.

Bryan escaped but Jericho locked in the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Danielson and Jericho traded punches while the Figure Four was applied. Danielson escaped and applied the LeBell Lock on Jericho in the middle of the ring. Chris reached for the ropes but ultimately tapped out. Jon Moxley will face Bryan Danielson next week at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam to crown the new AEW Champion. Jon Moxley came down to the ring after the match as William Regal looked on. The two Blackpool Combat Club members shook hands to close the show.

THIS CM PUNK OWNS THE BUCK SIGN RULES LMFAO#AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/im6Z7Gg12y — Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) September 15, 2022