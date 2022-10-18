8 Takeaways From WWE RAW (10/17): Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley, Elias Returns, US Title Match

This week’s episode of WWE RAW aired live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In addition to the takeaways below, The OC agreed to be Cameron Grimes’ partner tomorrow night on NXT. Bayley versus Bianca Belair was also announced for next week’s RAW.

WWE RAW Results

The Good Brothers def. Alpha Academy

Damage CTRL def. Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair

Baron Corbin def. Dolph Ziggler

Dominik def. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins def. Matt Riddle to retain the US Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Lashley Speared Lesnar Through The Barricade, Match Announced For Crown Jewel

Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar to start this week’s episode of RAW. The Beast made his way to the ring and a brawl broke out. WWE security tried to break it up but the action spilled to the outside. Bobby delivered a Spear that sent Lashley crashing through the barricade. Lashley followed it up with a Uranage through the table.

It was later announced that Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will battle at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

The Good Brothers Returned With A Win, Judgment Day Interrupted

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC battled Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) tonight on WWE RAW. AJ Styles was ringside for the match. Alpha Academy controlled the action early and isolated Karl Anderson in the middle of the ring.

Gallows tagged in and delivered a big boot to Otis. Luke followed it up with a Neckbreaker to Gable as AJ cheered him on. The OC set up for the Magic Killer on Gable but Otis broke it up. Gallows sent Otis into the ring steps as Chad climbed to the top turnbuckle.

Gable went for a Moonsault but Anderson got his boot up. Anderson hit a Spinebuster and tagged in Gallows. The Good Brothers planted Gable with the Magic Killer for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Judgment Day interrupted and made their way to the entrance ramp. Finn Balor suggested a 6-man tag team match and The OC accepted. Styles wanted to have the match right now and wondered if The Judgment Day had to ask their “mother” (Rhea Ripley).

Dominik told AJ to shut up and mocked his father Rey Mysterio for running to SmackDown. AJ vowed to beat the piss out of Dominik later tonight. The OC versus The Judgment Day in a 6-man tag team match was set for Crown Jewel.

Mustafa Ali Confronted Seth Rollins

United States Champion Seth Rollins came to the ring and boasted about winning the title last week from Bobby Lashley. Rollins told the fans in the crowd who believed in him to sing his song and the crowd obliged.

Seth Rollins claimed that he tapped out Extreme Rules when Riddle had him in the Triangle in order to preserve himself for the US Title match a couple of days later on RAW. Mustafa Ali interrupted and challenged Seth to a match for the US Title. Rollins joked that Ali doesn’t belong in the ring with him and Mustafa wouldn’t back down.

Rollins told Ali that he was a great friend and father before sucker-punching him in the face. Seth launched Ali out of the ring as Seth cackled. Mustafa battled back and attacked from behind. Rollins launched Ali into the ring post to end the segment. JBL’s limo arrived as RAW went to a break.

Damage CTRL Picked Up A Win

Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky battled RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae in a tag team match tonight. Candice and Bianca isolated IYO in the corner to start off the action

Dakota tagged in and Bianca leveled her with a shoulder tackle. Candice and IYO tagged in and Bianca lifted LeRae up onto her shoulders. Belair swung Candice around and knocked Damage CTRL out of the ring. Candice hit a Crossbody as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Bianca knocked IYO off the ring apron and tried to tag out but Dakota grabbed The EST by her hair. Bianca escaped and tagged in LaRae. Candice unloaded some strikes to both members of Damage CTRL and then followed it up with a Senton.

The Poison Pixie went for the cover but Kai kicked out at two. Dakota battled back with a running kick to Candice’s face for a near fall. Belair tagged back in and unloaded some strikes on IYO in the corner of the ring.

Belair lifted IYO up for a Suplex as Candice climbed to the top. LeRae hit the Dropkick for a two count. Dakota booted Bianca out of the ring but turned around into a Codebreaker from Candice. Bayley grabbed a kendo stick from under the table but Belair tackled her over the announce table.

Dakota Kai then teamed up on Kai in the middle of the ring and beat her down. They hit a double Suplex on LeRae for the pinfall victory. After the match, Cora Jade approached Rhea Ripley backstage. Cora selected Rhea to face Roxanne Perez in the Pick Your Poison match tomorrow night on NXT.

Baron Corbin def. Dolph Ziggler

JBL made his way to the ring and said that he had an announcement that will shake the foundation of Monday Night RAW. JBL mocked the Oklahoma City crowd before insulting Rey Mysterio. He claimed that Rey wears a mask because he’s ashamed of himself.

JBL added that Rey moving to the SmackDown roster opened up a spot for Baron Corbin. Bradshaw stated that Dolph Ziggler is Corbin’s opponent tonight and that Corbin is going to win. JBL joined commentary for the match and boasted as Corbin dominated early.

When RAW returned from a break, Ziggler unloaded some punches and followed it up with a Neckbreaker. Corbin hit Deep Six but Ziggler kicked out at two. Dolph battled back and hit the Zig Zag but Corbin kicked out at two. Baron connected with End of Days for the pinfall victory and posed with JBL after the match.

Dominik def. AJ Styles

AJ Styles squared off against Dominik Mysterio tonight on RAW. Styles controlled the action early and planted Dominik with a Backbreaker. Dominik battled back as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, AJ connected with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Dominik kicked out at two.

Dominik went for the 619 but AJ countered into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring but Mysterio got to the ropes to break the hold. Rhea Ripley hit AJ with a cheap shot while the referee was distracted with The OC and Judgment Day brawling outside the ring. Dominik capitalized on the distraction and rolled up Styles for the pinfall victory.

The Miz Attacked Dexter Lumis

The Miz pretended that he slipped on a wet floor and claimed to be injured. He was scheduled to face Dexter Lumis in a singles match. If Dexter won, he would earn a WWE contract. The Miz attacked Lumis during his entrance with a steel chair and the match never happened.

Elias Returned & Cost Riddle The US Title, Mustafa Ali Brawled With Seth Rollins After The Match

Elias said his younger brother Ezekiel’s career has been cut short. He said that normally he would come out here and play a song on the guitar but he wanted to do something special for Oklahoma City tonight. Elias said that he gets a little emotional during this one and started playing the piano.

He was about to start playing the piano but Matt Riddle interrupted with bongos. Riddle asked Elias if he wants to hit his “bong” and then started a “walk with Elias” chant. Matt wanted to play a song with Elias but he promised him some other time. Riddle then took a seat on the canvas and started playing the bongos as Elias played the piano.

Seth Rollins then interrupted Elias’ song and made his way to the ring as RAW went to a break. Rollins defended the US Championship against Riddle in the main event. Elias remained ringside for the match and distracted Rollins early. Riddle hit the Floating Bro but Seth kicked out at two.

Rollins went for an elbow strike to the head but Riddle ducked. Riddle connected with Bro Derek but somehow Seth kicked out at two. Matt locked in a Triangle submission of the middle of the ring but Rollins got his leg on the rope to break the hold. Elias then got into the ring to try and battle with Seth after The Visionary hit him with a cheap shot. Seth shoved Riddle into him and then caught Riddle with the Stomp for the pinfall victory. After the match, Seth hit Elias with a Stomp as well. Mustafa Ali attacked Rollins but the United States Champion escaped through the crowd to end the show.