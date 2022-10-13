9 Takeaways From AEW Dynamite (10/12): New Champion, Hangman Page & Moxley, Shawn Spears

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada. Chris Jericho defended the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson. PAC put the All-Atlantic Championship on the line against Orange Cassidy in the main event.

Dynamite Results:

Luchasaurus def. Jungle Boy

WarJoe def. The Factory

Swerve Strickland def. Billy Gunn

Chris Jericho def. Bryan Danielson to retain the ROH Championship

Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm def. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Orange Cassidy def. PAC to become the new All-Atlantic Champion

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Renee Paquette made her AEW debut tonight and kicked off the show. Paquette interviewed Christian Cage and he instantly mocked the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cage then introduced Luchasaurus to a chorus of boos from the Toronto crowd.

I have chills!!!!! Ahhhhhhhhhh!!!!! I’m so happy for you. I’ll tweet the shit out of this moment because how cool to make a debut in your home ?? well deserved love for you! https://t.co/0oGgIT6HMf — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 13, 2022

Luchasaurus squared off against his former tag team partner Jungle Boy in the first match of the night. Christian Cage joined commentary for the match. Jungle Boy controlled the match early and stared at Cage on commentary. Luchasaurus planted Jungle Boy with a German Suplex in the middle of the ring as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Jungle Boy went for a slam on the ring apron but his back gave out. Jungle Boy battled back and hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb through a table outside the ring as the crowd chanted “holy sh*t!”.

Jungle Boy got distracted by Cage walking down the entrance ramp as Luchasaurus sat up in the middle of the ring. Luchasaurus delivered a Clothesline and followed it up with a Death Valley Driver for a near fall.

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy battled on the top turnbuckle. Jungle Boy unloaded some punches as the crowd chanted along. Luchasaurus shrugged it off and planted Jungle Boy with a Chokeslam but Jack Perry responded with a Crucifix Bomb out of nowhere for a two count.

Jungle Boy sent a message to Christian and hit the Killswitch but Luchasaurus kicked out at two. Jack applied the Snare Trap but Luchasaurus got to the bottom rope to break the hold. Jungle Boy god distracted by Cage once again before climbing to the top turnbuckle.

Luchasaurus grabbed Jungle Boy the throat and slammed him to the canvas. He followed it up with another Death Valley Driver for the pinfall victory.

Ethan Page Will Battle Isiah Kassidy On Rampage

Stokely Hathaway and Matt Hardy argued over Private Party backstage and Renee Paquette was caught in the middle. Ethan Page challenged Isiah Kassidy to match on Rampage this Friday night. If Kassidy wins, Private Party

#TheFirm's @OfficialEgo challenges #PrivateParty's @IsiahKassidy this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage! If Isiah wins, Private Party is free from The Firm. If Ethan Page wins, the Firm also owns @MattHardyBrand's contract too.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6YL1M0vLej — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022

WarJoe def. The Factory, Shawn Spears Returned

QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto faced Samoa Joe and Wardlow tonight on Dynamite. WarJoe dominated and Joe tapped out Comoroto with the Coquina Clutch.

After the match, TNT Champion Wardlow delivered several Powerbombs to QT Marshall.

Prince Nana and The Embassy made their way to the ring but FTR quickly interrupted.

Dax Harwood got drowned out by the loud “FTR!” chants from the crowd. FTR added that they have a partner for Friday night and Shawn Spears returned to a massive pop. FTR hit Aaron Solo with the Big Rig to end the segment.

Swerve Strickland def. Billy Gunn

Swerve Strickland battled Billy Gunn tonight on Dynamite. Billy controlled the action early and connected with a Dropkick as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Swerve battled back and focused his attack on Billy’s leg. Swerve couldn’t keep Billy down and resorted to grabbing the ropes for leverage during a cradle for the pinfall victory.

.@swerveconfident sneaks an arm over the rope to steal the victory over #DaddyAss tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1uAqQf7V4E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022

After the match, The Acclaimed came to the ring and Swerve told them to suck it.

Smart Mark Sterling and Tony Nese joined the party and said that the tag champs must be ignoring their email. Mark claimed that he copyrighted the phrase “scissor me” and The Acclaimed can’t do it anymore. The Acclaimed went to scissor but Mark threatened to sue.

Smart @MarkSterling doing everything to cut The Scissor Movement in half?! ?????? It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ZjOmJYoLay — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022

MJF Vowed To Become Champion

MJF was interviewed backstage tonight by Alex Marvez. Stokely Hathaway interrupted and Maxwell got pissed. MJF threatened to fire Stokely if he keeps interrupting him. Maxwell brought up William Regal and said he’s about as villainous as Mary Poppins.

MJF claimed that he’s broken his own hand multiple times punching his own reflection, so it doesn’t bother him if the fans don’t like him. All that matters is that he becomes champion because he is a generational talent.

Casino Ladder match winner and self-proclaimed Devil @The_MJF did a lot of self-reflection after last week's loss against @WheelerYuta claiming to have no choice but to be the bad guy. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS ?? pic.twitter.com/DxTz04ldDg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022

Hangman Page Confronted Jon Moxley

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was interviewed by Tony Schiavone tonight on Dynamite. Jon said that the champion is a dirty job and you have to be ruthless. Moxley stated that he loves this job and brought up Hangman Adam Page.

Hangman Adam Page immediately interrupted and made his way to the ring. Page complimented Jon on being a hell of a father, husband, and champion. MJF was shown in the crowd watching with the Casino ladder match chip.

Page brought up his old friends (The Elite) disappearing and started getting pissed off. Hangman added that he’s a man, not a child as Moxley called him. Hangman Page noted that he’s 31-years-old, and has a kid and a wife, as well.

Page added that he doesn’t care if Moxley’s family is in Cincinnati for their title match next week, he’s going to beat Jon within an inch of his life. Hangman went to exit the ring but stared at Jon for a moment first.

Daniel Garcia Betrayed Brian Danielson, Jericho Retained

Chris Jericho defended the ROH Championship tonight against Bryan Danielson. It was their third match in All Elite Wrestling. Jericho sent Danielson into the steel steps outside the ring to start off the action. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society were ringside for the match.

Back in the ring, Danielson applied the Walls of Jericho on Chris but Le Champion escaped. Danielson caught Jericho with a knee strike to the face for another near fall.

Chris battled back and went for a Lionsault but Danielson got out of the way. Bryan hit two leaping knee strikes and made his way back up to the top rope. Danielson went for another one but Jericho was ready for it and countered into the Codebreaker for a near fall.

Both men hit a Clothesline at the same time and accidentally took out the referee at the same time. Menard slid the ROH title into the ring and Jericho waited for Bryan to get up.

ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia rushed to the ring and hit Bryan Danielson with the ROH title. Jericho then pinned Danielson for the win. After the match, The Blackpool Combat Club made their way to the ring and Jericho Appreciation Society retreated.

Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm Picked Up A Win

AEW Interim Champion Toni Storm teamed up with Hikaru Shida to battle Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter tonight on Dynamite. The champ and Shida dominated the action early. Hikaru hit Double Knees off the top rope but Britt kicked out at two.

Hayter planted Hikaru with a Backbreaker but turned around into a Running Bullldog from Toni. Britt took the champ down with a Neckbreaker and put on her glove for the Lockjaw. Hikaru broke it up but got leveled with a Clothesline by Hayter.

Baker followed it up with a Stomp on Shida and went for the cover but Toni broke it up at two. Shida connected with a Falcon Arrow and went for the cover but Baker kicked out at two. Shida then rolled up Baker for the pinfall victory. Shida versus Toni Storm for the AEW Interim Women’s Championship was set for next week.

A HUGE victory for the team of @shidahikaru and #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm, after an incredible tag team battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Ml8nREVadK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022

Orange Cassidy Captured The All-Atlantic Championship

PAC defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy tonight in the main event. Orange Cassidy put his hands in his pockets and got on his knees. PAC hit lazy kicks as if he was Cassidy and mocked the crowd.

Cassidy hopped up and delivered a Dropkick to the face that knocked the champion out of the ring. Orange went for a Suicide Dive but PAC caught him and hit a Falcon Arrow on the floor outside the ring as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Dynamite returned, PAC had planted Cassidy with a Piledriver on the entrance ramp. The challenger rolled down the ramp and got back into the ring at the last moment to break the count.

PAC quickly applied the Brutalizer submission in the middle of the ring but Cassidy wouldn’t quit. Orange got his boot on the bottom rope to break the hold and the title match continued.

The action spilled out of the ring and PAC tried to get the timekeeper’s hammer but the ref stopped him. Cassidy capitalized with a diving DDT through the ropes and then a Tornado DDT back in the ring.

Cassidy delivered the Orange Punch and went for the cover but PAC kicked out at two. Orange hit an Air Raid Crash on the ring apron and geared up for another Orange Punch. PAC countered into a Suplex and applied a Brutalizer in the middle of the ring. PAC was bleeding from his ear as Cassidy reached the ropes to break the hold.

PAC got out of the ring and went to grab the timekeeper’s hammer. Danhausen broke it up to a big pop from the crowd. Referee Bryce Remsburg took the hammer away. He brought another hammer into the ring but Cassidy punched him in the face. Cassidy didn’t use the hammer and opted to hit another Orange Punch. Cassidy followed it up with another one for the pinfall victory. Orange Cassidy is the new All-Atlantic Champion.