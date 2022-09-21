A Member of The Bloodline Asks WWE Fans To “Respect Our Privacy” Following Crown Jewel Conference

The Bloodline are the most powerful group in WWE but have been experiencing some turmoil as of late.

Sami Zayn is an Honorary Uce and has been welcomed into The Bloodline but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Locker Room Leader has bonded with Roman in a couple of backstage conversations, and appears to be in good standing with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

However, Jey Uso and Sami do not see eye-to-eye at all. Over the weekend, WWE held a press conference for the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel on September 5th. The Bloodline and the Honorary Uce were at the press conference to show support for their Tribal Chief. Jey took to social media after the press conference and uploaded an image from the conference with a clown emoji placed over Sami’s face.

Sami Zayn Asks The WWE Universe For Privacy

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso cannot seem to get on the same page. On last week’s episode of SmackDown, Sami squared off against former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. Sami hit a Suplex and went for the cover but the referee was distracted with Jey trying to get into the ring.

This led to Sami and Jey arguing ringside and Ricochet capitalized on the distraction for the pinfall victory. Zayn recently cost Jey Uso a match as well when he refused to hit Kevin Owens with a steel chair on the August 29th edition of RAW. Sami took to Twitter today to ensure fans that everything is fine with The Bloodline and asked the WWE Universe to respect their privacy at this time.

“Things got a little tense but The Bloodline is doing just fine. Please respect our privacy at this time.”