Roman Reigns Didn’t Know Who Logan Paul Was Because He’s ‘Not A 15-Year-Old Little Girl’

The Crown Jewel press conference on Saturday saw the unlikely match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns being made official for the upcoming show in Saudi Arabia.

The event saw both sides taking shots at each other including the YouTube star claiming that he didn’t watch The Tribal Chief before.

Reigns responded to the social media celebrity in an interview with Seconds Out. He mentioned that he didn’t know who Paul was because he’s not a ’15-year-old girl’:

“Before he came here, no disrespect, I didn’t know who he was. I’m not a 15-year-old little girl, I don’t watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube Vlog people, that’s not what I do.

So I don’t have any problems with him not watching me,” said Roman Reigns, “Because he was busy doing what he does and that’s videotaping himself doing God knows what.”

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion then advised Paul to continue videotaping himself and leave the true professionalism to people like him.

Apart from this, Roman Reigns also talked about things such as Tyson Fury getting involved in their Clash At The Castle match and Triple H taking over WWE creative. You can watch his full interview below: