AAA Invades WrestleCon Results (3/31): Jeff Jarrett Appears, Pyscho Clown & Bandido Compete

The first event of the WrestleCon events was AAA Invades WrestleCon. The event was held by AAA Lucha Libre at Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX.. Furthermore, WrestleCon will feature six live wrestling events this year.
In the main event of AAA Invades WrestleCon, Psycho Clown was in action against Black Taurus. The event also saw Laredo Kid defend his AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Bandido and Demonic Flamita.
The event aired on FITE and is available for $14.99 on Video on Demand in Spanish. Wrestling fans can also watch all WrestleCon events for $74.99.
AAA Invades WrestleCon Quick Results
- ??The Natural Classics (Tome Filip & Stevie Filip) def. Ryan Kidd & Christi Jaynes
- Nino Hamburguesa, Microman & Taya def. Rey Escorpion, Mini Abismo Negro & La Hiedra
- NWA World Tag Team Championships: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) def. Aero Star & Drago
- Aramis, Mr. Iguana & Octagon Jr def. Arez, Faby Apache & Abismo Negro Jr.
- Jack Cartwheel, Drago Kid & Pagano def. La Empresa (Sam Adonis, Puma King & Gringo Loco)
- AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) def. Bandido and Demonic Flamita
- Pyscho Clown def. Black Taurus
- Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and La Empresa attack Pyscho Clown and take his mask after the match. Jarrett reveals he’s been the man behind La Empresa.
Other WrestleCon Events
This year’s WrestleCon event features six live events. IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, New Japan Strong, and Zicky Dice have events scheduled for the Dallas convention.
WrestleCon still has four shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.