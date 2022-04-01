AAA Invades WrestleCon Results (3/31): Jeff Jarrett Appears, Pyscho Clown & Bandido Compete

The first event of the WrestleCon events was AAA Invades WrestleCon. The event was held by AAA Lucha Libre at Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX.. Furthermore, WrestleCon will feature six live wrestling events this year.

In the main event of AAA Invades WrestleCon, Psycho Clown was in action against Black Taurus. The event also saw Laredo Kid defend his AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Bandido and Demonic Flamita.

The event aired on FITE and is available for $14.99 on Video on Demand in Spanish. Wrestling fans can also watch all WrestleCon events for $74.99.

AAA Invades WrestleCon Quick Results

??The Natural Classics (Tome Filip & Stevie Filip) def. Ryan Kidd & Christi Jaynes

Nino Hamburguesa, Microman & Taya def. Rey Escorpion, Mini Abismo Negro & La Hiedra

NWA World Tag Team Championships : La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) def. Aero Star & Drago

Jack Cartwheel, Drago Kid & Pagano def. La Empresa (Sam Adonis, Puma King & Gringo Loco)

AAA Cruiserweight Championship : Laredo Kid (c) def. Bandido and Demonic Flamita

Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and La Empresa attack Pyscho Clown and take his mask after the match. Jarrett reveals he’s been the man behind La Empresa.

Bandido just did a Gory Special/Powerbomb HOLY SHIT! #AAA #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/Gb1wvUK0bO — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

Psycho Clown with a huge rana and spear through the table to get the win over Black Taurus! #AAA #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/dSawdcme7b — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

La Empresa takes Psycho Clown’s mask & Jeff Jarrett reveals himself as the brains of the whole group, oh my #AAA #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/i1cBG9KAS7 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

Other WrestleCon Events

This year’s WrestleCon event features six live events. IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, New Japan Strong, and Zicky Dice have events scheduled for the Dallas convention.

