AAA Talent Believes FTR Will Drop Tag Team Titles Soon

Is FTR’s tenure as AAA World Tag Team Champions coming to an end? Those in the company sure think so.

The team of Dash Harwood and Cash Wheeler won the titles for the first time on the October 16, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating the Lucha Bros.

For the match, FTR donned green outfits and masks and called themselves ‘Las Super Ranas’ which translates to ‘The Super Frogs.’

FTR’s 438-day reign (and counting) is the third-longest reign in the history of the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

The End is Near

FTR’s tenure as the best tag team in AAA has been impressive but it could all come crashing down soon.

AAA talent are of the opinion that the World Tag Team Titles are expected to change hands “sooner rather than later” according to Fightful Select.

The team’s last AAA title defense came on the April 6, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, where they retained against the Young Bucks.

Their last title defense on an AAA show was back in March at AAA Gira Aniversario XXX, where they retained against Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

Other Titles

FTR has proven to be a dominant duo as the AAA World Tag Team Championships, but that’s not the only gold they have.

Harwood and Wheeler are also the reigning IWGP World Tag Team Champions, having won the titles from United Empire at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door.

The Top Guys will defend these titles against Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi) at next week’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4.

FTR recently held the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships which they lost to The Briscoes at Final Battle earlier this month.