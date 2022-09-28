“Absolutely NOT!” – Naomi Shuts Down Comparisons To WWE NXT Star Lash Legend

Naomi has reacted to a wrestling fan comparing her to WWE NXT star Lash Legend.

On last night’s edition of NXT, Lash Legend and Wendy Choo traded words to continue their storyline. A wrestling fan on social media mocked the segment and referred to Lash as an “off-brand Naomi”.

The two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion took to Twitter to respond to the comparison. She stated that she looks forward to watching Lash’s success in the industry and requested that fans stop comparing black women for the wrong reasons.

Absolutely NOT! Lash is in her own lane. I’m very proud of her and I look forward to her growth and success. Please stop comparing us black women for the wrong reasons. Respectfully.?? — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 28, 2022

Why Hasn’t Naomi Been On WWE TV?

Naomi and Sasha Banks captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships during Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. Queen Zelina and Carmella defended the titles in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match. Banks and Naomi performed a double team move on Carmella to win the titles.

A little over a month later, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company during the May 16th taping of RAW. WWE was building towards the Hell in a Cell PPV and the champions were set to battle each other in a Six-Pack Challenge in the main event to determine Bianca Belair‘s opponent at the Premium Live Event.

Banks and Naomi walked into former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office and claimed that they were not respected enough as the tag team champions. They then left the titles on his desk and exited the building.

On the May 20th of SmackDown, Michael Cole announced the two were suspended “indefinitely” and referred to their actions as unprofessional. He announced that there would be a future tournament to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/8xhJe0l5bV — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022

More than three months after Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY & Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL to win the titles in the finals of the tournament.

Rodriguez and Aliyah dropped the titles to Damage CTRL in a rematch on the September 12th episode of RAW. Naomi and Sasha Banks have been rumored to return to the company but have not appeared yet. They recently walked the runway at a fashion show in New York City and a member of Damage CTRL was in attendance.