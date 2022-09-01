AEW Star Fined After Dropping F-Bomb on Dynamite

AEW producer Ace Steel was hit with a fine due to his use of profanity on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The incident occurred during an in-ring segment that saw Steel convincing CM Punk that he should sign the contract to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World title this Sunday at All Out.

Punk was questioning himself and his abilities after getting steamrolled by Moxley next week. Steel, a former wrestler who trained CM Punk, forced Punk to look within himself and muster up the courage to face Moxley once again. Even though he got ‘knocked down’ last week, he urged Punk to “f**king get up” and literally slapped some sense into him.

It made for some entertaining television, and Punk did sign that contract, but Steel was disciplined for his unscripted profanity. According to PWInsider, AEW talent was told to be on their best behavior this week, including no swearing on Dynamite or Rampage.

Talent was informed on Thursday that Steel took responsibility for his actions and was commended for doing so. A fine was levied, with the proceeds being donated to charity.

Ace Steel made his debut on the independent scene back in 1991. Over the years, he wrestled for TNA Wrestling, ROH and WWE.

Steel and Punk actually teamed together in TNA as the Hatebreed (2002) in a rare pairing of teacher in student. In an obscure bit of trivia, Ace Steel portrayed Donald Trump for the infamous ‘Trump vs. Rosie O’Donnell’ comedy match on WWE Raw in 2007. He joined AEW as a producer earlier this year.