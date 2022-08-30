“Acknowledge and Appreciate it” – Roman Reigns Reacts to Reaching Major WWE Milestone

Roman Reigns has officially been a champion in WWE for two consecutive years.

He defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback 2020 to win the Universal Championship. Two years later, he’s not only still the Universal Champion but has captured the WWE Championship as well. Roman defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief will have a celebration with The Bloodline and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn this Friday on SmackDown.

The last wrestler to hold the title for two years was Hulk Hogan in 1986. The 37-year-old took to Twitter to comment on his historic title reign.

“A run like never before. Success in every single measure and in every category. This is what the top of the mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it.”

Drew McIntyre Warns Roman Reigns

Roman has his hands full this Saturday night when he defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. The show will take place in Cardiff, Wales, and is WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years.

Drew was a guest on Sky Sports to promote the premium live event and spoke about his upcoming match against The Tribal Chief. McIntyre noted that Roman has had an incredible past two years but things are changing.

“He’s had an incredible past two years. An incredible 10 years, multiple WrestleMania Main events, and he is everything he says he is. Things have changed about recently, Drew McIntyre is rising up the card. Roman’s situation has changed where he is not as featured on television shows or weekend shows.”

The two-time WWE Champion vowed to crush Roman this weekend at the premium live event.

So as far as I’m concerned, he’s taking a step back, which has allowed me to take two steps forward. Which is going to allow me to crush him at Clash at The Castle. Drew McIntyre on his match against Roman Reigns this Saturday

