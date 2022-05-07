Adam Cole, Britt Baker To Appear On ‘Bar Rescue’

If you’re a fan of Bar Rescue, get ready for a little wrestling flare.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker are scheduled to appear on this Sunday’s episode of the hit show. The episode, which aires on Paramount, features the couple performing surveillance on a bar that host John Taffer looks to improve.

Friday night, the real-life couple tweeted about their appearance on the show.

“Tune into @BarRescue this Sunday at 10pm et on @paramountnet!” Baker wrote, accompanied by a screenshot from the episode.

Cole followed that up, writing, “We are gonna shut it down BayBay!”

Cole And Baker Look To Win Owen Hart Cup

Both Cole and Baker are participating in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, which recently finished qualifying matches on AEW television. Both the men’s and women’s tournament final matches will occur at the end of this month as part of the AEW Double Or Nothing PPV event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cole is scheduled to open the tournament by facing Dax Harwood in the quarterfinals of the men’s tournament, while Baker will face a surprise “Joker” entrant in the quarterfinals of the women’s tournament. The Cole vs. Harwood match is scheduled for this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast.

