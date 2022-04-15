Adam Cole Says CM Punk Match ‘Has To Happen’

Adam Cole has discussed the influence of CM Punk on his career multiple times in the past. It’s only natural that Punk has been a longtime dream match for the former NXT champion. Now that the two stars are finally in the same promotion, Cole says that this match ‘just has to happen.’

The AEW star recently had an interview with FightFul. He discussed things such as Triple H’s recent health scare and more. Talking about Punk, he mentioned how there was a time when he thought he would never get to wrestle the Straight Edge Star. Though now he cannot get the possibility out of his head:

“It hasn’t happened yet, but CM Punk is my huge one. That’s a good one because again, I’ve made it very clear that for me personally,” said Adam Cole, “he was one of the most impactful professional wrestlers as far as inspiration goes.

Cole Continued: “I remember seeing him in Ring of Honor, watching his promos and going, I really really want to focus on getting good on the microphone because of listening to him talk. Then I thought, ‘Okay, he retired. It’s never gonna happen.’ Now the fact that it’s a possibility, I can’t get it out of my head, I know that someday it just has to happen.”