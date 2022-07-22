Adam Cole: “I’m Very Confident I’ll Be Back In The Ring Soon”

Adam Cole feels confident that he will be returning to the ring soon.

The Owen Hart Memorial tournament winner and leader of the Undisputed Elite was interviewed by the Wrestling Buddies podcast, where he discussed the injury he sustained at last month’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view during the IWGP world heavyweight title matchup, a bout won by Jay White, who pinned Cole once he realized he was hurt.

Cole has been absent from AEW programming ever since, but he hopes it is not for too much longer. During the interview he recalls barely getting injured in his 14-year career, adding that taking this much time away is eating at him.

“I’m doing okay. I’m definitely on the path, on the track to recover for sure. I have a great team around me that is helping and just making sure that I’m taken care of to the best of my ability. AEW has been fantastic as far as making sure that I’m getting the right care that I deserve and I feel like a progress and I move forward every single week for sure, because I had been — I was pretty banged up.”

“So again, for 14 years, being in the pro wrestling industry, I think the most time I had ever had off, ever, as far as traveling, being on the road was one month. I’ve been going, going, going non-stop so, eventually our bodies kind of catch up to us and I had a couple of things that were kind of lingering for me and then with what happened at Forbidden Door but… so I feel good. I’m very confident I’ll be back in the ring soon, I’m excited to be back. I miss it so much already. But yeah, I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good.”

Cole would then talk about the moment he got hurt at Forbidden Door, calling it a very scary moment.

“Injuries like that can be a little bit scary, I think not just for me but kind of for everybody. But like I said, fortunately — the most important thing in a situation like that is having a good team of people who know what they’re doing and are concerned about your well-being being around you and that was definitely the case for me so, yeah, I’m getting the proper care that I need and I’ll be good to go in no time. It was definitely scary for me too.”

The former NXT champion may be out of action in AEW, but fans can catch him on his CHUGS Twitch channel.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)