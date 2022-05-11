Adam Cole Shares His Experience Filming “Bar Rescue” With Britt Baker

It was revealed over the weekend that top AEW superstars Britt Baker and Adam Cole had filmed an episode of the hit reality series Bar Rescue, a show that follows host Jon Taffer as he shares advice to struggling nightclubs, bars, and pubs in an effort to help their business.

Cole was a guest on today’s Busted Open Radio to discuss his experience filming the series, which airs on the Paramount Network. He begins by revealing that Baker had no idea what the show was about.

“It was kind of a random thing brought up to Britt actually where someone within AEW said, ‘Hey, we have a chance for you and Adam to do this show, Bar Rescue.’ The best part was Britt wasn’t really sure what it was.”

Cole adds that his younger brother is a big fan of the series, so he felt like had to appear just for him.

“My younger brother watches Bar Rescue all the time. He’s like the biggest fan of the show. So aside from the fact that I’ve really liked the show as well, I felt like I had to do it for my younger brother. I’m like, oh my god, we have to do this.”

Cole then recounted what their experience was with Taffer, and how great he was to work with. When Cole mentioned to Taffer that his younger brother was a big fan the host kindly sent him a personal video.

“Jon Taffer was awesome. I thought this was really cool. I told him that my younger brother was such a big fan of his show. He immediately went, ‘Well, let me film a video for him.’ I was like, ‘What?’ He goes ‘Yeah, yeah, just let me say hello to him. What’s his name?’ I said, ‘It’s Brent’, and then he filmed this 30-45 second promo to my younger brother and he’ll cherish that forever. So he was such a pro. The entire team was really really cool.”

The episode featuring Baker and Cole aired on Sunday night.

(H/T WrestlingNews.Co for transcription)