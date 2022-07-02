Adam Cole Names Two Major Superstars As His Dream Opponents

Adam Cole is calling his shot.

The AEW star recently spoke with Kurt Angle on the WWE Hall of Famer’s podcast, where the former triple-crown NXT champion named two major pro-wrestling superstars as his dream opponents.

The first pick was the now retired WWE legend Shawn Michaels, who worked with Cole, as well as the rest of the Undisputed Era, during his days in NXT. Cole makes note of this when mentioning the Heartbreak Kid as his top choice.

“Shawn Michaels would be my number one pick. To be able to have the chance to get to wrestle him would be so cool and so surreal, because, again, I’ve studied him so much. I’ve watched him so much and I know him personally, and he’s a wonderful, wonderful person.”

Angle would later ask Cole to make a pick of an active wrestler. The 2022 Owen Hart Memorial tournament winner quickly named the top champion of the promotion he current represents, CM Punk, a man who was very inspirational for his career.

“I know he’s out injured right now, but CM Punk would be the guy that I’d want to step in there with because, again, CM Punk was the guy who got me into Ring of Honor as a fan. I remember seeing his matches and thinking they were they were really good.”

Cole adds that Punk’s ability to cut a promo made him put a heavy emphasis on that phase of his own game.

Then, watching his promos and being like, ‘Whoa,’ this is a like — His promos made me, from a young age, go, ‘I have to make sure that I get good at talking.’ Because he was so so great at it.”

Punk was absent from the business for seven years after his publicly known messy exit with WWE. Cole says he never thought he would get the chance to wrestle the Chicago Savior, and is still stunned that it can now potentially happen.

“I thought it was never going to happen. I’m like, ‘Okay, yep, he’s done, he retired. I’m never gonna get the chance to wrestle him,’ and now, it’s a very real possibility. So getting to go in there with CM Punk in AEW would be really cool.”

Unfortunately for Cole, both he and Punk are both dealing with injuries, with no timetable of when either is set to return.

(Thanks to Fightful for the quotes)