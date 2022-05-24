Adam Cole Reveals a ‘Big Reason’ In Decision to Leave WWE for AEW

Adam Cole has revealed one of the primary reasons he decided to leave WWE and jump to All Elite Wrestling.

Cole signed with AEW back in September of 2021. Prior, he had spent four years with WWE as a vital part of their NXT brand. Cole was a former NXT Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion, and NXT North American Champion during his run.

However, he never did get the call up to the main roster during that time. Once his contract expired, Cole, like many others, made the jump to AEW, where he’s currently experiencing a tremendous amount of success.

He’s on his way to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after getting past Jeff Hardy in his last bout. Speaking at the Motor City Comic Con recently, Cole dove more into his decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW.

One of the biggest reasons, Cole revealed, was to be closer to his girlfriend and AEW star Britt Baker.

“One of the biggest things was getting to be around and see Britt a lot more,” Adam Cole said. “At the time, our schedules were so different that there’d be some times that I’d see her for maybe half a day, one day a week.

“Sometimes I wouldn’t see her for weeks at a time. So getting to travel with her and just being behind the curtain when she walks through after she’s done a match or a promo is really nice.”

While Cole was with WWE for the past several years, he obviously knew what was going on in AEW. Especially with Baker playing a vital role in their programming. Cole admitted that the product always looked fun, and he pondered what it would be like to compete in front of those fans.

“It just looked like so much fun,” Cole said. “You know, I had known tons of people on the roster, but to see these crazy, wild crowds every single week, I was like, ‘God, I’d love to wrestle in front of these fans.’”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.