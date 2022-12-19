Adult Film Actress Seemingly Confirms Matt Riddle is Going to Rehab

Matt Riddle has had his personal business aired on not only WWE television, but also social media.

WWE used Riddle’s personal struggles and family life in his storyline with Seth Rollins while recreating a split interview segment from years ago in the UFC between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

Riddle was written off WWE television on the December 5 episode of Raw after the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa viciously attacked him.

The attack angle was reportedly done because Riddle failed a second drug test this year with the expectation that he would be going to rehab. Riddle previously violated the company’s wellness policy over the summer, although a source close to him denied this report and stated he wanted time off.

This time it was not part of a storyline as adult actress Jordan Maxx tweeted about Riddle’s situation in response to a user’s joke about Riddle being with another adult actress known as Misha Montana.

The Tweets

Matt Riddle

“Does it make you feel better about yourself to kick people when they’re down? Try to imagine for one second, the man you’ve spent the last 6 months with, who said ‘I love you’ for the first time 2 months ago, is all of a sudden making out with someone else WHO IS IN YOUR INDUSTRY, and then, rather than keeping plans for Christmas and NYE, he’s going to rehab? Do you have any idea how confusing and hurtful that is?”

Twitter user @IAmRockReigns replied with, “Wait.. you would rather have him be with you at Christmas than to let him get the help he needs? He dodged a bullet with you, that’s for sure.”

Maxx responded to the user by writing: “Can you even read? That’s not what I’m saying at all. He told me that he quit drugs, and then to find out he’s a) with another girl b) doing those drugs with her and c) failing drug tests so he has to go to rehab for it is disappointing.”

