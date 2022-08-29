AEW All Out 2022 Betting Odds, Will MJF Appear?

We have an updated look at the betting odds for Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

The show takes place in just a matter of days, but AEW has yet to announce a main event. The top match is expected to be CM Punk challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, but it’s important to note these betting lines are missing this important contest.

Here are the current betting odds (as of Monday) for AEW All Out, courtesy of Bet Online. We’ll update this article as the betting lines shift and the betting lines are finalized.

Toni Storm is the favorite (-160) to defeat Britt Baker (+225), Jamie Hayter (+450) and Hikaru Shida (+550) to win the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship.

Bryan Danielson is favored (-260) to get the win over Chris Jericho (+180)

Swerve in our Glory are strong favorites (-400) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed (+250).

Jungle Boy is favored (-180) to beat Christian Cage (+130).

Ricky Starks is favored (-240) to get the win over Powerhouse Hobbs (+175)

Jade Cargill is heavily favored (-700) to retain the TBS Championship against Athena

FTR and Wardlow are strong favorites (-600) to beat Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns (+350)

For what it’s worth, Bet Online is also taking bets on whether or not MJF will appear at All Out. The betting lines are currently pointing to ‘No’ (-140).

Keep it locked to SEScoops this weekend, as we’ll be covering AEW All Out from all angles, including results and news coming out of the event.