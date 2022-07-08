AEW and STARDOM In Talks For A Working Relationship

A new report has surfaced revealing that AEW is in talks with the very popular all-women’s Japanese promotion STARDOM about a potential working relationship together.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, top officials from both companies have been in communication, and fans should expect an announcement regarding a collaboration sometime in the near future. However, it is noted that there are no deals as of yet, but that talks are going well.

STARDOM is interested in working with top AEW women’s star Toni Storm, who joined the promotion earlier this year and has been regularly featured on AEW programming, which included her challenging for the women’s title against Thunder Rosa at the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Storm herself confirmed in a recent interview with TalkSport that she would be interested in working with STARDOM agains. She was previously there from 2016-2018, and is a former Word of Stardom Champion and a former SWA Undisputed World Women’s Champion.

As a reminder…AEW President Tony Khan told the wrestling media in the post-Forbidden Door scrum that he wanted to book STARDOM talents for that event, but there were scheduling and visa issues that didn’t allow it to happen.

NJPW did announce that STARDOM talents will be working their U.S. based shows going forward, a collaboration that will only increase both promotion’s presence in the states.