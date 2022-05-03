WWE Legend Names AEW Star Who Could Challenge The Rock On The Mic

One WWE legend believes he knows the perfect AEW talent who could go blow for blow with The Rock on the mic.

It’s no secret that The Rock is Hollywood’s biggest star. He is highly sought after and WWE officials feel lucky anytime they get to bring him on TV.

On the mic, Rock has always been known for his scathing lines but one young AEW star has Bully Ray thinking he can take the heat and dish it out.

MJF Is Bully Ray’s Pick

MJF (Photo: AEW)

During an episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio show, Bully said that he could see MJF trading barbs with The Rock and holding his own (h/t Sportskeeda.com).

“I was going back and forth between two, Hook was one of them. I don’t know if you guys are really going to consider this a sleeper pick but I’m going with him. It’s MJF. Is MJF really considered a sleeper pick? I don’t know. But he’s a younger talent, when you say sleeper, I equate it to younger. So I was like Hook, Austin Theory, MJF. MJF is the guy for me. He’s a younger talent, who, we all know, the sky is the absolute limit. Who knows what MJF [is capable of]?

“If anybody could ever challenge what The Rock was able to accomplish on the microphone, I think it’s MJF. I think given time, seasoning, the right people to stand across from him, the right people to tighten his screws, MJF could become the next Rock on the microphone.”

MJF is only 26 but he’s quickly emerged as a top heel for AEW. He’s been known to push the boundaries with his promo work and is never afraid to roast someone. One would think Max and The Rock could hurl insults back and forth for hours and it would keep fans entertained throughout.

Max’s AEW contract is set to expire in 2024 and he isn’t shy in letting everyone know about it. He has made media rounds teasing a jump to WWE. MJF said it’ll come down to who is willing to pay him more.