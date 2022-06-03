Current AEW Champion Frustrated With The Company

One current AEW Champion is said to not be very happy with the company.

We have seen reports claiming that some AEW stars have been frustrated with the promotion over a lack of TV time among other things.

The company has signed a slew of talent to the point where many of them end up on Dark and Dark: Elevation in a matter of weeks.

Thunder Rosa Not Happy

Those concerns seem to have resonated with AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. While Rosa wasn’t seen on the June 1 episode of Dynamite due to an illness, as reported by PWInsider, she has some issues behind the scenes.

WhatCulture was the first to report that Thunder Rosa has expressed gripes over her lack of TV time. Fightful has since confirmed the report, while noting that her frustration had nothing to do with the June 1 episode of Dynamite.

It’s also been said that the AEW Women’s Champion wasn’t given an opportunity to speak about auctioning her Double or Nothing gear to help support the families of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas during the post-event scrum.

While Rosa’s situation hasn’t been described as reaching a boiling point, she has been left puzzled over some of AEW’s decision-making.