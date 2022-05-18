MJF “Hardly the Only Talent” Not Happy in AEW

MJF is not the only wrestler reportedly unhappy in AEW, according to Voices Of Wrestling.

Friedmann has reportedly been at odds with AEW President Tony Khan for some time and has teased leaving for WWE in 2024.

According to a source within AEW, much of the roster is frustrated with the company for a variety of reasons.

“A source from the AEW locker room tells us that MJF is hardly the only talent feeling some level of discontent, describing the backstage atmosphere as ‘chaotic’ with a lack of structure, with common complaints ranging from not knowing angles or finishes until close to showtime, and things like redundant finishes and angles to set up matches being very frustrating.

“Every single one of us is pulling out hair out, according to one source. While not on the same level of WWE issues like Monday Night RAW often being rewritten the day of or even on the fly as the show is airing, we are told that AEW is not all sunshine and rainbows.”

MJF’s contract with AEW will expire in January 2024 and WWE, in addition to their network partners has shown interest in him.

Will MJF jump?

After trying out for WWE Tough Enough in 2015, could MJF be finally joining the promotion in 2024?

With his incredibly rude heel persona and colorful language, it’s hard to see MJF making a splash in the PG waters of WWE.

Despite this, MJF has insisted he will go to whoever makes the best deal, which could easily be Vince McMahon.

McMahon has already shown he’s willing to pay a lot for AEW talent, as seen with Cody Rhodes‘ WrestleMania 38 return.

Thanks to NoDQ.com for the transcription.