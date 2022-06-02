Reason Why AEW Champion Didn’t Appear On June 1 Dynamite

There is an update on why one of AEW‘s champions didn’t attend the most recent episode of Dynamite.

The June 1 episode of Dynamite was a loaded show. Fans witnessed the MJF pipebomb, an appearance from Hiroshi Tanahashi, a challenge laid down for Blood & Guts, and much more.

One notable absence was AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa.

PWInsider is reporting that Rosa was in attendance for Dynamite this week but wasn’t feeling well. A decision was made by a company doctor to send her home.

It’s a tough break for the AEW Women’s Champion. She had already been dealing with nagging injuries and at this time, it’s unknown whether or not she worked the Double or Nothing match with Serena Deeb banged up.

It’s important to note that it isn’t known if those injuries caused her not to feel well on Wednesday.