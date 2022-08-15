AEW Champion Makes History with Fight Forever Video Game

The upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game will be historic ways. In addition to being the first console game from All Elite Wrestling, the game’s promotional artwork will be groundbreaking in its own right.

Jade Cargill will make history when she graces the cover of the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. After dozens of wrestling video games over the past three decades, Cargill will be the first Black woman on the cover of a wrestling video game.

On Monday, the leader of the Baddies shared on Twitter that she’s feeling #blessed over the career milestone.

“Just found out that I’m the first black woman on the cover of a wrestling video game #blessed.” – Jade Cargill

Along with Jade Cargill, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Britt Baker and Chris Jericho are also featured. Here is the cover art for AEW Fight Forever, which you can pre-order now from Amazon.

Cargill made her promotional debut in November 2020 when she interrupted Cody Rhodes. This eventually led to her teaming with Shaquille O’Neal for a mixed tag team match against Rhodes and Red Velvet. Originally, the bout was supposed to feature Brandi Rhodes, who was pulled from the match due to her pregnancy.

As the reigning TBS Champion, Cargill remains undefeated.

AEW Fight Forever

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up to present its first-ever video game, AEW: Fight Forever. An official release date has yet to be released, but the game is available for pre-order with a tentative date of December 31, 2022.

It will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo® Switch. There will be a career mode and a wide range of customization modes.

Several match types, including Unsanctioned Lights-Out and Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches will be featured.