AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Altered Due To Power Failure

A recent taping for AEW Dark: Elevation was hindered due to issues with power.

Ahead of the May 4 episode of Dynamite, AEW taped matches for Dark: Elevation. The matches included Max Caster vs. Cheeseburger, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto, Abandon vs. Emi Sakura, and Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon. The Dark Order was also in action.

Power Struggles At AEW Dark: Elevation

There was one match on the Dark: Elevation tapings that won’t be airing on May 9. Nyla Rose took on Skye Blue but AEW couldn’t film the match due to a power failure.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline shared the details:

“The entrance and the announcing place all of a sudden went dark. So, they did the match, Max Caster won, and then they did another match that they announced which was Skye Blue and Nyla Rose and they just said, ‘This match is only for you fans in the arena, it will never air.’ Because they couldn’t tape it because they had the power failure, or whatever it was. Luckily, they got the thing fixed by eight o’clock and there was no problem with Dynamite.”

As Meltzer mentioned, you wouldn’t know there were power issues watching Dynamite live. The situation cleared up before the live airing.

Time will tell if AEW rebooks Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue so that the match can air. For those wondering, Nyla won the match as one might’ve guessed.

The Lee & Strickland vs. QT & Comoroto match was taped after Dynamite.