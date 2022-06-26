AEW Reportedly Dealing With More Injuries, Talent Contracts Expiring

For weeks AEW has been feeling the repercussions of the injury bug, as top stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Jungle Boy, Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, and more have been sidelined to some extent. The timing could not have been worse as the promotion was forced to make several big changes for tonight’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago.

Now a new report from Fightful Select reveals that there is even more talent banged up. While no names were given the publication states that there are injuries that have yet to be disclosed to the public. We will have to see how it affects AEW’s booking plans going forward.

In the same report it is mentioned that AEW did not bring in a lot of talent to Chicago for Forbidden Door as only a portion of the roster was needed since the event is a joint collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling, who are also dealing with a string of bad luck as several stars were pulled from tonight’s show due to injury or illness, including Tomohiro Ishii and Hiromu Takahashi.

Finally…Fightful reports that a select number of wrestlers on the AEW roster are currently under a per-appearance agreement, and that some of those deals, which also haven’t been disclosed to the public, are set to expire this year.

Stay tuned for more AEW updates.