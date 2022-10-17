Planned AEW Documentary is Good Sign for WBD Relationship

All Elite Wrestling may have had its share of problems backstage, but their relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery is stronger than ever. The media giant operates both TBS, the home of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights, and TNT the home of AEW Rampage on Fridays.

A new documentary show is in the works that focus on the behind-the-scenes lives of AEW stars, according to a report by Fightful. AEW talent and staff were informed this past week about the project. Talent have been informed that participation in the docuseries is voluntary and that they have the option not to be involved.

Filming is set to start in November at the Baltimore AEW Dynamite and run six weeks through the AEW tapings in Garland, Texas on December 14.

Producers

Fightful’s report added that Tony Khan will serve as Executive Producer of the documentary show, with Sam Berns, Executive Producer of Shed Media helping out.

The show will be in association with both Warner Media and Shed Media, who according to their website, provide “unscripted and alternative television.”

Sources who spoke to Fightful said the plan is for the documentary series to begin airing next year.

AEW Behind the Scenes

While a documentary series like this is a first for AEW, it will hardly be the first time fans see the inner workings of the company.

Thanks to ‘Being the Elite’ audiences have seen several behind-the-scenes skits featuring their favorite AEW wrestlers.

The show is on hiatus for the time being, due to the Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) being suspended from AEW due to the ongoing investigation into the All Out backstage fight.

Prior to their exit, Cody and Brandi Rhodes also gave a behind-the-scenes look at AEW with their show ‘Rhodes to the Top.’

H/T Fightful