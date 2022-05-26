AEW Double or Nothing Main Event Won’t Collide With NBA Eastern Conference Finals

The NBA playoffs have been crushing wrestling in the TV ratings and many have feared it could negatively impact AEW Double or Nothing.

The PPV event is set for May 29. This Friday, the Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat in game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

If Miami wins, the series will go to game 7 on the same night as Double or Nothing.

This is a high-stakes series as the winner will advance to the NBA Finals.

DoN Headliner Safe From NBA

AEW President Tony Khan has squashed any concern that the Double or Nothing main event could start while a potential game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals is ongoing.

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Khan confirmed that if there is a game 7, he will not run the world title match between Hangman Adam Page and CM Punk until it’s over.

“I promise that Hangman Page versus CM Punk for the world championship is not going to go to the ring until after game seven, if there is a game seven.

“So it leaves it open even for those diehard fans of those teams if there is a Heat-Celtics game seven.

“I promise just like Bob Arum did, another promoter here in Vegas, said that Pacquiao-Bradley was not going to go to the ring.

“I promise we’ll hold it back because we’ve planned ahead in case there was a game seven not knowing who it would be.

“But it might not even happen, but if it does, we’re prepared.”

