AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen Results (7/27/22): Bryan Danielson Returns, Title Matches

AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen aired live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. Bryan Danielson made his return tonight and battled Daniel Garcia in the main event. It was also announced that the Undisputed Elite will be returning to AEW on Dynamite next week.

Dynamite Results

Jon Moxley def. Rush to retain the AEW Interim Championship

Ricky Starks def. Danhausen to retain the FTW Championship

Hook def. Ricky Starks to capture the FTW Championship

Sammy Guevara def. Dante Martin

Swerve Strickland def. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese in a Handicap match

Thunder Rosa def. Miyu Yamashita to retain the AEW Women’s Championship

Daniel Garcia def. Bryan Danielson

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show.

Jon Moxley Retained, Trios Titles Announced

Jon Moxley defended the Interim AEW Championship against Rush in the first match of the night. Rush controlled the match early and knocked Moxley out of the ring. Rush bounced Jon’s head off the chair and Moxley was already bleeding five minutes into the show. Moxley delivered some headbutts to Rush and stomped on him in the corner of the ring. Rush battled back and busted Jon open some more. The action spilled outside the ring again and Moxley launched Rush into the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Moxley and the challenger traded chops to the chest. Rush got the better of the exchange and planted the champion with a release German Suple for a near fall. Rush applied a Crossface in the middle of the ring but Jon was able to escape. Moxley booted Rush in the midsection and unloaded a flurry of kicks to Rush’s face.

Rush connected with an elbow to the face and followed it up with a Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle. Jon shoved Rush to the canvas and climbed to the top rope. Andrade El Idolo shoved Moxley off the top turnbuckle as the referee was distracted. Lucha Bros chased El Idolo away as Rush connected with a Piledriver on Moxley for a near fall.

Jon dodged a Dropkick and locked in the Guillotine Choke. Moxley followed it up with the Deathrider and went for the cover but Rush kicked out at two. Jon then choked Rush out for the victory in an awesome match. Jon Moxley retains the AEW Championship. Jericho Appreciation Society interrupted. Jericho and Moxley traded some words and it was announced Jon will defend his title against Chris in two weeks. Moxley said he hates the sports entertainment shit that Jericho is doing and wants to battle the Lionheart.

AEW Trios titles were finally announced tonight. There will be a tournament to crown the inaugural champions at AEW All Out.

#AEW World Trios Championship Tournament is coming soon to AEW, the finals will be at #AEWAllOut Sunday, Sept. 4th LIVE on PPV!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TBS!

Ricky Starks Lost The FTW Title & Was Betrayed By Powerhouse Hobbs

Ricky Starks defended the FTW Championship against Danhausen tonight on Dynamite. Danhausen connected with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count to start off the match. Starks ran into the turnbuckle and Danhausen rolled him up for a two count. Starks then hit a Spear for the pinfall victory. Ricky wanted another challenger to face tonight and HOOK answered the call to a big pop from the crowd.

Starks went for a punch but Hook ducked and unloaded some strikes. Hook followed it up with a Pumphandle Suplex. Ricky caught Hook with a Spear and went for the Roshambo but Hook countered into Redrum in the middle of the ring for the submission victory. Hook is the new FTW Champion. Starks and Hook shook hands after the match.

Ricky then cut a passionate promo about how he is tired of waiting his turn. Powerhouse Hobbs then betrayed Ricky Starks and Team Taz. Hobbs laid out Starks with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Spinebuster.

Sammy Guevara def. Dante Martin

Dante Martin battled Sammy Guevara tonight on Dynamite. Tay Conti and Skye Blue were ringside for the match. Martin connected with a Dropkick and mocked Sammy a couple of times with poses. Dante flipped onto Sammy off the entrance ramp before bringing him back to the ring.

Sammy capitalized and connected with a slam before applying a headlock in the middle of the ring. Guevara launched Dante into the ring post and did a snow angel in the ring for some reason.

Dante sent him over the top rope with a Back Body Drop and went for a springboard move but jumped into a knee strike. Sammy then flipped onto Dante before rolling him back inside the ring. Guevara hit a standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Sammy hit a springboard Cutter and then the GTH for the pinfall victory. After the match, Jericho Appreciation Society attacked but Ruby Soho, Eddie Kingston, and Ortiz broke it up.

Eddie Kingston, Ruby Soho and Ortiz come to the rescue of Skye Blue as she was getting assaulted by Anna Jay and Tay Conti!

Jungle Boy & Christian Cage Traded Words

Jungle Boy cut a promo tonight with Luchasaurus and Tony Schiavone in the ring. Jungle Boy shouted that Christian Cage is the biggest p*ssy in the world to start off the promo. He has watched Cage talk shit about his family and noted that Christian needed money because his wife divorced him.

Jungle Boy brought up his deceased father but Christian Cage interrupted from backstage. Christian told Luchasaurus that he could have guided him but he threw it all away to be Jungle Boy’s lapdog. Cage claimed that he sprinted up the stairway last week to get away from Jungle Boy because he was afraid of what he might do to him. Cage vowed to put Jungle Boy in a body bag so he could cozy up to his father.

Things get VERY personal here, with Jungle Boy in regards to Christian Cage!

Christian Cage responds with some cutting words of his own!

Swerve Strickland Picked Up A Win, Josh Woods Attacked Keith Lee

Tony Nese and Mark Sterling battled Swerve Strickland in a Handicap match. Sterling and Nese were in control for the first few minutes before Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Strickland took out Nese and chased Mark Sterling around the ring. Strickland caught up to him in the middle of the ring and hit him with the Swerve Stomp for the pinfall victory. After the match, Keith Lee was attacked backstage by Josh Woods. Tony Nese hit Swerve Strickland with a tag title to the face.

While Swerve managed to beat the team of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on his own, Josh Woods was seemingly taking care of business with Swerve's tag team partner, Keith Lee backstage!

Thunder Rosa Retained The AEW Women’s Championship Match

Thunder Rosa defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita at Fight for the Fallen. The action started out back and forth for the first few minutes with neither wrestler getting an advantage. Miyu kneed Thunder Rosa in the midsection and knocked her out of the ring. The champion responded with a Dropkick as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Rosa and Yamashita traded strikes in the middle of the ring and took control. Rosa planted Yamashita with the Thunder Driver for the pinfall victory. Thunder Rosa is still the AEW Women’s Champion.

Daniel Garcia def. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson made his return to AEW in tonight’s main event against Daniel Garcia.

Danielson started off the match with a Dropkick to Garcia’s face and knocked him out of the ring. Bryan hit a Suicide Dive but Garcia battled back. Daniel sent Danielson into the barricade before ripping up the padding on the floor to expose the concrete below.

Bryan broke up the referee’s count before hitting some Yes Kicks. Danielson connected with a massive running Dropkick and celebrated with the fans. Bryan climbed to the top rope and delivered another Dropkick.

Danielson sold a head injury and Garcia dragged him out of the ring. Garcia launched Danielson into the steel steps and followed it up with a DDT on the concrete as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night.

Daniel Garcia busted Danielson open and booted him in the head a few times when Dynamite returned. Bryan hit a forearm to the face but fell back down to the mat. Garcia kept stomping away at Danielson’s head before hitting some chops to the chest.

Bryan battled back in the corner with a bunch of strikes to the midsection before connecting with a Belly to Back Suplex off the top turnbuckle. Danielson hit Garcia with some kicks to the chest before booting him in the side of the head. Garcia went for a choke but Danielson powered to his feet. Bryan countered into a Tiger Suplex for a two count.

Garcia applied an armbar before reigning down elbow strikes to Danielson’s face. Bryan withstood the strikes and then started elbowing the hell out of Garica. Danielson hit another Suplex for a near fall before firing up the crowd. Bryan went for the Running Knee but Garcia countered with a Clothesline for a two count.

Danielson hit the Running Knee and went for the LeBell Lock but Daniel escaped. Bryan hit another Running Knee off the ring apron and rolled him into the ring. Someone grabbed his leg from under the apron and Garcia capitalized with a Piledriver. Garcia then applied a Sharpshooter and Danielson passed out. It was then revealed to be Jake Hager that tripped Danielson up. Jericho posed with Hager and Garcia over Danielson to close the show.