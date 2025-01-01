AEW Dynamite Preview: Fight For the Fallen (1/1)

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means. AEW Dynamite is back tonight at 8/7c live on TBS from Asheville, NC. Tonight’s Dynamite, a “Fight for the Fallen” charity special, will raise benefit victims of Hurricane Helene, which severely impacted the Asheville area in September 2024.

Fans can expect an emotionally charged atmosphere as AEW kicks off the new year with a bang and a cause. The fallout from Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view will be a major focus of tonight’s show.

Confirmed Matches and Segments

Here’s a preview for the first AEW Dynamite of 2025:

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Copeland and FTR

Historic Simulcast

This episode marks the beginning of AEW’s new multi-platform media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery. For the first time, Dynamite will stream live on Max for U.S. subscribers, starting at 7:55 pm ET, just before the TBS broadcast at 8:00 pm ET.

This expanded access is part of AEW’s strategy to reach a wider audience and provide fans with more ways to watch their favorite wrestling content.