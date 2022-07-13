AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 1 Results (7/13/22): New Champions Crowned, Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 1 aired live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW All Out was announced for Sunday September 4th from the NOW Arena in Chicago.

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 1 Results:

Wardlow def. Orange Cassidy to retain the TNT Championship

Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita via submission

Luchasaurus def. Griff Garrison via submission

Claudio Castagnoli def. Jake Hager

Serena Deeb def. Anna Jay via submission

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland def. Young Bucks, Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions

Here are the takeaways from Week 1 of AEW Fyter Fest:

Wardlow Retained The TNT Championship

Wardlow defended the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy in the first match of the night. Cassidy hit some lazy kicks before going for a Tornado DDT. Wardlow blocked it and went for a Powerbomb but Orange escaped. Orange hit a Hurricanrana but Wardlow showed off his agility and landed on his feet. Best Friends provided a distraction and Chuck slid a chainsaw into the ring. The referee then kicked them both out in a goofy sequence during the title match.

Cassidy went for a punch but Wardlow caught his hand. Cassidy retreated to the outside and Wardlow chased him around. Wardlow stopped and grabbed Danhausen from under the ring. Orange ran around the other side and caught Wardlow with the Orange Punch. Back in the ring, he went for another one but Wardlow caught him with a Belly to Belly Throw as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Wardlow went for the Powerbomb but Cassidy countered into a DDT. Orange followed it up with another one but Wardlow kicked out at one. Wardlow planted Cassidy with the F10 but Orange somehow kicked out at two. Wardlow went for the Powerbomb but Cassidy countered into a Hurricanrana.

Orange hit a Suicide Dive through the ropes and shoved the TNT Champion into the ring post. Cassidy went for a diving DDT off the top rope but Wardlow caught him. Orange hit the Stundog Millionaire and then Beach Break for a two count. Wardlow then planted Cassidy with a massive Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Wardlow is still the TNT Champion. After the match, Cassidy and Wardlow fist-bumped in the ring.

Chris Jericho Warned Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho made his way to the ring for a promo about Eddie Kingston. The two will battle each other in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match with JAS suspended above the ring in a shark cage next week. Jericho joked that being friends with Eddie Kingston is a worse curse than what Danhausen can do. Chris boasted about JAS injuring Santana, shaving Ortiz’s head, and taking out Bryan Danielson at Anarchy at the Arena.

Jericho added that Ruby Soho has a mangled hand because of Kingston and added “you need to take better care of your chicks, Eddie”. Chris wondered how many barbed wire matches Eddie has won in his career and noted that he won the “first barbed wire match in Canadian history at the tender age of 22”. Jericho claimed that this will be the final fight between the two and Eddie can go back to drinking and smoking after the match. The crowd broke out in a loud “Eddie!” chant. Jericho closed the promo by vowing to spill a lot of Eddie’s blood next week and called Kingston a loser.

Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita

Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley faced Konosuke Takeshita tonight on Dynamite. If Konosuke won the match he would get a future title shot. Moxley and Takeshita traded shoulder tackles to start off the action but neither man would go down. Jon got Konosuke in a Headlock but he escaped and leveled the champion with a Dropkick.

Takeshita and Moxley then traded chops in the middle of the ring. Jon caught him with a Clothesline and paced around the ring. The two then battled to the ring apron and Konosuke connected with a release German Suplex. They traded punches on the floor before Jon caught Takeshita with a boot to the face as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

During the break, Moxley remained in control and hit a Superplex. When Dynamite returned, Takeshita was busted open and Moxley unloaded some kicks to the midsection. Konosuke bounced off the ropes and leveled Moxley with a Spear. Takeshita followed it up with a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Jon kicked out at the last moment.

Konosuke went for a Frog Splash but Moxley got his knees up. Jon applied a Headlock and transitioned into an Armbar in the middle of the ring. Takeshita battled through the pain and was able to reach the bottom rope to break the hold and the match continued.

Moxley and Takeshita traded forearms to the face in the middle of the ring. Konosuke sent the champ to the outside and hit him with a flip on the floor. Back in the ring, Takeshita connected with the Frog Splash but Jon kicked out at two.

They then traded forearms to the face once again in the middle of the ring. Moxley went for the Bulldog Choke but Takeshita countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Moxley went for the Deathrider but Takeshita escaped and hit a Northern Lights Suplex for another near fall. Jon unloaded a couple of headbutts before hitting the Deathrider. Moxley followed it up with a bunch of elbows to the face and then locked in the Bulldog Choke for the submission victory.

WHAT. A. FIGHT Takeshita is putting up against Champ Jon Moxley!



Christian Cage & Luchasaurus Destroyed The Varsity Blonds

Christian Cage made his way to the entrance ramp and waited for Luchasaurus. Cage brought up the Varsity Blonds waiting in the ring. Christian noted that Brian Pillman Jr.’s father was average at best but respects him for spilling his blood, sweat, and tears in that ring. Christian mocked Pillman Jr. and pointed out that Griff Garrison looks like Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus then had a singles match with Griff and beat the hell out of him.

Luchasaurus planted Garrison with a release German Suplex and Griff rolled out of the ring. The big man put Griff’s face against the ring post and kicked it. Back in the ring, Luchasaurus delivered two Chokeslams and applied a submission hold for the victory. After the match, Luchasaurus put Brian Pillman Jr. on the timekeeper’s table. He then gave Griff a third Chokeslam but the table didn’t break. Luchasaurus hit Garrison with another Chokeslam on top of Pillman and the table broke.

Claudio Castagnoli is 3-0

Claudio Castagnoli faced Jake Hager tonight on Dynamite. Castagnoli started off the match with an uppercut but Hager quickly battled back. Jake went for an Ankle Lock but Claudio broke it up. Claudio then hit a 619 for a near fall. Hager sent Claudio to the corner and unloaded a bunch of Clotheslines.

Castagnoli responded with a series of uppercuts and then a Bulldog for a two count. Claudio bounced Jake’s face off the top turnbuckle several times before climbing to the top turnbuckle. Hager tripped him up and slammed him to the canvas. Hager hit a Vader Bomb and went for the cover but Claudio kicked out at two as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Castagnoli sent Hager into the barricade and hit him with another uppercut. Back in the ring, Claudio followed it up with a Splash off the top rope for a near fall. Castagnoli signaled it was time and hit Hager with The Swing for several rotations. Claudio then locked in a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Jake signaled for Ange and Daddy Magic to rush the ring. They did and provided a distraction for Hager to escape. Jake went for the Ankle Lock again but Claudio escaped. Castagnoli delivered a pop-up Uppercut and then the Ricola Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Mercedes Martinez Confronted Serena Deeb

Anna Jay battled Serena Deeb tonight on Dynamite. Serena controlled the action early and set up for a Piledriver. Anna revered it into a Back Body Drop but Deeb got the momentum right back with a submission hold. Deeb connected with a Dragon Screw and went for another submission hold but Anna countered into a choke hold in the middle of the ring.

Deeb escaped and connected with an Armdrag. Serena followed it up with a Half Crab for the submission victory. After the bell, Deeb wouldn’t let go and ROH Champion Mercedes Martinez made the save. Deeb and Martinez traded words after the match to end the segment. Tay Conti and Anna Jay then argued backstage.

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland Captured The AEW Tag Titles

The Young Bucks defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks, and Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee in the main event. Keith Lee and Matt Jackson started off the match. Matt avoided a couple of Clotheslines before retreating to the corner to tag in Nick.

Swerve Strickland tagged in and battled with Nick Jackson. Nick and Swerve battled out of the ring and both went for a Dropkick at the same time. Back in the ring, Nick took Swerve down and applied an Armbar. Swerve battled to his feet and Ricky Starks tagged in. Matt planted Starks with a few Northern Lights Suplexes. Matt then delivered a double Northern Lights Suplex to Strickland and Starks.

Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs planted Matt with a double Suplex and a big brawl broke out. Keith and Swerve isolated Matt in the corner. Lee delivered a big chop to Matt’s chest and Swerve followed it up with a diving uppercut. Matt shoved Keith Lee to the corner and he accidentally knocked Swerve off the turnbuckle.

Powerhouse Hobbs tagged in and planted Strickland with a Backbreaker. Hobbs sent Swerve across the ring and Ricky delivered a Dropkick as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Dynamite returned, Keith Lee caught Nick and Powerbombed him onto Matt on the apron. Lee then went for another Powerbomb in the ring but Nick escaped. Powerhouse Hobbs tagged in and traded strikes with Keith Lee. Hobbs and Lee both collided with a Crossbody in the middle of the ring and fell to the canvas.

Lee was the first up and climbed to the middle turnbuckle. Keith set up for a Superplex but Hobbs knocked him down. Hobbs climbed to the top turnbuckle and connected with a massive Frog Splash for a near fall.

Ricky Starks and Nick Jackson tagged in. Nick battled out of the corner but Hobbs got Nick in the Electric Chair. Ricky walked across the top rope and connected with a Cutter for a near fall. Swerve and Matt then tagged in and Strickland hit a Backbreaker. Strickland followed it up with a big Clothesline but turned around into a Superkick from Nick.

Young Bucks hit Lee with a couple of Superkicks and then teamed up with Ricky Starks for a moment. Ricky joined in on the Superkick Party before the Young Bucks sent him down with a couple as well. They hit Powerhouse Hobbs with a double Superkick and he fell onto the referee. Young Bucks brought the titles into the ring and Swerve took them away. Strickland made it seem like he was going to hit Keith Lee but dropped them instead.

Matt hit Swerve with a low blow and then bashed him over the head with the title. Matt went for the cover but Swerve still managed to kick out. Young Bucks followed it up with the BTE Trigger but Starks broke it up. Young Bucks went for the Meltzer Driver but Keith broke it up. Strickland and Keith Lee delivered a Double Stomp Powerbomb combo but Hobbs broke it up.

Powerhouse hit everyone with a bunch of Spinebusters as the crowd popped. Starks tagged in and leveled Strickland with a Spear for a two count. Keith Lee knocked Young Bucks out of the ring and then sent Hobbs over the top rope as well. Ricky knocked Lee to the apron but Keith responded with a headbutt. Strickland used Keith Lee as a springboard to flip onto everyone below. Back in the ring, Lee hit a big shoulder tackle and then ridiculously flipped onto everyone below. Strickland then delivered a Double Stomp for the pinfall victory.