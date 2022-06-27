Sunday, June 26, 2022
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam At Arthur Ashe Stadium Announced For This September

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Grand Slam
(Photo: SEScoops)
AEW officially announced their second-ever Grand Slam Dynamite & Rampage during the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event on Sunday night. 

The promotion will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Wednesday, September 21st for a live Dynamite with Rampage taped afterward and airing that Friday night. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd. In 2021, AEW sold more than 15,000 tickets following the public on-sale with a capacity then set for 17,000. In the end, 20,177 tickets were sold for last year’s debut Grand Slam on September 22nd. 

It was headlined by the first-ever meeting between then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson that went to a 30-minute draw. Many consider it to be one of the best matches in company history.

Last year’s show is AEW’s largest attendance to date and was the most for a non-WWE show in the U.S. since 1999. It also marked AEW’s first stadium show and also their debut in New York City.

