The betting odds for the matches that will take place at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event has been released.

The card for the show that takes place tonight is finalized, with five championship matches confirmed. AEW will also tape Friday’s two-hour version of Rampage after Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson is favored to win the AEW World Heavyweight Title over Jon Moxley. Oddsmakers also expected to see The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) dethrone Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) as the Tag Team Champions.

Punk won the AEW World Heavyweight Title from Moxley in the main event of All Out but was stripped of the title because of his involvement in the All Out fight with Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Betting Odds

(Photo: SEScoops)

Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

AEW World Championship Match Winner

Bryan Danielson -400 (1/4)

Jon Moxley +250 (5/2)

AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match Winner

Toni Storm (c) -900 (1/9)

Britt Baker +450 (9/2)

Serena Deeb +650 (13/2)

Athena +1600 (16/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Acclaimed -700 (1/7)

Swerve In Our Glory (c) +375 (15/4)

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match Winner

PAC (c) -700 (1/7)

Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1)

ROH World Championship Match Winner