Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe Signed for January 4 AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is kicking off the new era of AEW Dynamite in a big way. On Thursday, Tony Khan announced a championship main event for next week’s broadcast.

Darby Allin, the longest-reigning AEW TNT Champion in history, looks to reclaim the gold when he challenges Samoa Joe. Joe has been champion since Full Gear, when he won a 3-way match that involved Powerhouse Hobbs and former champion, Wardlow.

Allin and Joe wrestled earlier this month on Dynamite (December 7), with Joe putting Allin’s championship dreams to sleep via submission.

Wardlow got his rematch against Joe this past week on Dynamite, but came up short. After the match, Joe was confronted by Allin, setting up next week’ clash.

Allin and Sting will address the upcoming match against Joe on Friday’s edition of Rampage.

AEW Dynamite Preview (January 4, 2023)

Here’s the updated card for next week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, WA:

Darby Allin challenges Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

In addition to these matches, Dynamite will feature an all-new look, including a new set, graphics, music and lighting.