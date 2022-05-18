AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (5/18/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the May 18th edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show airs live from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s show:

Wardlow must take 10 lashes

Chris Jericho & William Regal face-to-face confrontation

Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita (CM Punk on commentary)

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament: Britt Baker vs. The Joker (mystery opponent)

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament: Samoa Joe vs. The Joker (mystery opponent)

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament: Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy

