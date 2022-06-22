AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (6/22/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion post for the June 22nd episode of AEWDynamite. Tonight’s show airs live from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It is the final episode of Dynamite before AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door on June 26th.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s Dynamite:

Bryan Danielson Will Miss Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts

Bryan Danielson kicked off this week’s episode of Dynamite with another unfortunate announcement for the promotion. Danielson said he’s got some good news and some bad news. He announced that he is not cleared to compete at Forbidden Door or at Blood & Guts. Danielson started ranting about all the injuries he’s overcome in the past and vowed to return to action soon. Zach Sabre Jr. showed up and stared at Danielson from the entrance ramp. The two were rumored to battle at Forbidden Door. Danielson added that his replacement will be amazing but did not reveal who it was. Bryan had some fun with fans on social media following his promo.

Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice Picked Up A Win

Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero battled Will Ospreay & Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) in a Trios match in the first match of the night. Cassidy and Roppongi Vice controlled the action early and posed in the ring. Rocky and Orange went for a couple of Suicide Dives but they both got caught. Ospreay and Davis Powerbombed them on the ring apron as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Cassidy hit his lazy kicks on Aussie Open in the ring. He followed it up with a Hurricanrana that sent Fletcher and Davis flying to the mat. Cassidy stared at Ospreay as a “freshly squeezed!” chant broke out. Roppongi Vice got back in the action and the three leveled Ospreay and Aussie Open with some dives outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Rocky Romero hit Ospreay with a Dropkick and Cassidy followed it up with a terrible Elbow Drop for a near fall. Cassidy went for the Orange Punch but Ospreay blocked it. Will responded with an Enziguri but Cassidy shrugged it off and hit the Stundog Millionaire.

Mark Davis and Rocky Romerto tagged in and traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Fletcher tagged in and continued to beat Romero down in the corner. Kyle connected with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Rocky powered out at two. The action broke down and Roppongi Vice emerged from the brawl. Trent tagged in and but Ospreay caught him with a kick to the face.

Davis hit Trent with a Piledriver but Cassidy broke up the cover. Cassidy dodged a Moonsault and Ospreay turned around into a Crossbody. Trent hit a DDT on Davis and tagged Orange in. Cassidy hit Davis with the Orange Punch for the pinfall victory. Jeff Cobb & Great-o-Khan joined the party but ROH Tag Team Champions FTR made the save. FTR, Cobb & Khan, and Roppongi Vice will battle in a winner’s take all match at Forbidden Door.