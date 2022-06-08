AEW Dynamite Results (6/8/22): Casino Battle Royale, New Title Announced, Forbidden Door

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Jon Moxley battled the winner of tonight’s Casino Battle Royal in the main event. The winner of the main event will go on to battle for the Interim AEW Championship at Forbidden Door.In addition to the takeaways below, it was announced that Jurassic Express will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships next week in a Ladder match against The Hardys and Young Bucks.

Kyle O’Reilly Won The Casino Battle Royale

Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia, Tony Nese started off the Battle Royal. Archer dominated but Darby sent him to the outside through the ropes with a couple of shots with the skateboard. Allin hit his awesome dive and returned to the ring to battle with Kingston.

Ricky Starks rushed the ring and Allin hit him with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. Jake Hager entered next and beat down Eddie in the corner. Rey Fenix entered and brawled with Daniel Garcia. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee entered the Casino Battle Royal as well to close out the Diamond group. Swerve and Keith Lee beat Tony Nese down and Swerve sent him to the ring apron.

Mark Sterling tripped Swerve up but Keith Lee made the save. Keith dumped Nese to the outside for the elimination. Lance Archer and Keith Lee then circled each other in the ring. Archer hit a Crossbody and tried to eliminate Lee but he held onto the ropes. Lee then sent Archer over the top rope for the elimination.

John Silver entered the match and started handing out German Suplexes. Konosuke Takeshita, Max Caster, Austin & Colten Gunn were the next entrants in the Battle Royale. When Dynamite returned, Powerhouse Hobbs made his way to the ring and stomped on Keith Lee in the corner.

Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly entered and Darby hit them with a Coffin Drop. Dante Martin entered the ring with a big Crossbody on Jake Hager. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta closed out the Spades group. Fenix hit Gunn Club with a Stunner and Keith Lee sent them both out of the ring with a Clothesline.

Swerve Strickland then eliminated Keith Lee and laughed at him as the big man was pissed on the entrance ramp. Andrade El Idolo entered the match as the Joker. Jake Hager and Eddie Kingston were eliminated but still battled outside the ring. Takeshita planted Garcia with a Powerbomb and then battled with Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs and Starks eliminated Takeshita and then sent Dante Martin out of the ring. Rey Fenix sent Ricky Starks to the apron and then eliminated him with a kick to the head. Swerve and Darby teamed up on Andrade and beat him down. Strickland leveled Bobby Fish with a Dropkick and then planted O’Reilly with a Backbreaker.

Darby Allin eliminated Bobby Fish and delivered a Splash to O’Reilly. Allin went for a third but Swerve threw him over the top rope. Andrade then sent Swerve over the top rope with a big boot and got a big pop from the crowd. Strickland and Darby had a stare down as Fenix and Allin battled in the ring.

Powerhouse Hobbs leveled Fenix with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Spinebuster. Hobbs lifted Rey up and began trying to eliminate Fenix. Wheeler Yuta snuck up from behind and eliminated Hobbs. O’Reilly and Andrade formed a brief partnership and sent Wheeler to the apron. Wheeler held onto the ropes and delivered a Dropkick off the top rope to Andrade.

O’Reilly connected with a Clothesline on Yuta as Andrade got booted in the face by Rey Fenix. Andrade hit Rey with a low blow and launched him over the top rope. Yuta sent Andrade to the outside with a Back Body Drop and battled with O’Reilly on the ring apron. O’Reilly then knocked Yuta off and won the Casino Battle Royale. Kyle O’Reilly will battle Jon Moxley to see who is going to Forbidden Door.

.@KORCombat does it! He will face @JonMoxley in the main event of #AEWDynamite TONIGHT to determine who goes on to #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/WziSdargAz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022



PAC Qualified For The 4-Way Match At Forbidden Door To Crown The First All-Atlantic Champion

AEW announced another tournament and new championship tonight. Pac squared off against Buddy Matthews, the winner of the match will be in the 4-Way match at Forbidden Door to crown the first All-Atlantic Champion. Pac took control of the match as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

#AEW proudly presents All-Atlantic Championship, a new Title that represents the AEW Fans watching around the world in over 130 countries!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/60ZlIY0XZM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Just announced here on #AEWDynamite: the new All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/TPd7kZbn9s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

When Dynamite returned, Pac connected with a series of kicks but Buddy responded with an uppercut. Pac responded with a German Suplex and then a Clothesline. Pac connected with a Poisonrana and sent Buddy to the corner. He quickly made his way to the top rope and hit Black Arrow for the pinfall victory. PAC is in the 4-Way at Forbidden Door to crown the first All-Atlantic Champion. After the match, Pentagon Jr. and Malakai Black had a stare-down.

Will Ospreay & United Empire Attacked FTR & Trent

Trent Beretta came down to the ring and said it was National Best Friends Day and his friends are not here tonight. Beretta called FTR to the ring and the ROH Tag Team Champions made their way down the entrance ramp. Harwood said that Trent should be mad at Will Ospreay and his “bitch boys” that attacked Roppongi Vice during the ROH tag title match last week (ending it in a DQ). Will Ospreay and the United Empire rushed the ring and beat everyone down.

Hangman Page def. David Finlay, Challenged Okada At Forbidden Door

Hangman Page squared off against David Finlay tonight on Dynamite. Owen Hart Tournament winner Adam Cole joined commentary for the match. Page connected with a Body Slam and followed it up with a big boot to the face. Hangman knocked Finlay to the outside and leveled him with a Suicide Dive as Dynamite went to a commercial.

When Dynamite returned from the break, Hangman caught Finlay in midair and sent him to the canvas with a Fallaway Slam. Hangman followed it up with a Clothesline and some chops to the chest.

Page planted Finlay with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but David kicked out at two. Finlay battled back with an uppercut and went for a Crossbody but Page caught him. Hangman connected with a massive Clothesline and then hit the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Hangman Page grabbed a microphone as the crowd loudly chanted “Cowboy Shit!”. Page said there is a lot he wants to say about the AEW Championship but tonight is not the night. Hangman said the AEW title isn’t the only one in professional wrestling and challenged Okada for the IWGP Championship.

Adam Cole interrupted and bragged about winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament while Hangman lost his title at Double or Nothing. Cole claimed that he is the new franchise player in AEW and Hangman’s time has come and gone. Adam Cole said that he deserved the title shot more to end the segment.

Wardlow Wants The TNT Championship

Tony Schiavone interviewed Wardlow in the ring tonight on Dynamite. Wardlow welcomed everyone to “Wardlow’s World” and claimed he didn’t want to be in the Battle Royale because he wants to be the one to take the championship from CM Punk. Wardlow shouted that he wants the TNT Championship and Scorpio Sky started making his way down the ramp. Dan Lambert and Ethan Page stopped him and they retreated backstage.

Mark Sterling then cut a backstage promo in front of a bunch of AEW security guards. Sterling gave Wardlow two options, he can face him in court or battle 20 security guards in an Elimination match next week.

The future is bright for @RealWardlow, but what is next for him? #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/CQGgYizr4X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

.@RealWardlow has his sights set on the TNT Championship, but TNT Champion @ScorpioSky, @OfficialEGO and #DanLambert aren't about to let go of "Jeanie" any time soon! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ZX3dkb09Xz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Newly freed @realWardlow looks to the future by tearing up the past but @MarkSterlingEsq just can't seem to let bygones be bygones…



Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/7y5OGg6UGd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Thunder Rosa Retained The AEW Women’s Title

Thunder Rosa defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Marina Shafir tonight on Dynamite. The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line was shown in the front row of the crowd before the match. Shafir and the champion locked up to start off the match. Shafir hit a knee to the face and sent Thunder Rosa to the corner. Marina continued to dominate the action as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, the AEW Women’s Champion battled back and hit Marina with Double Knees to the face. Rosa hung up Shafir on the ropes and delivered a Dropkick to the face. Marina lifted Rosa up for a slam but she countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Rosa then rolled Shafir up again for the pinfall victory and retained the AEW Women’s Championship.

Marina Shafir attacked Thunder Rosa after the match and locked in a submission hold until Toni Storm broke it up. Thunder Rosa hit the Fire Thunder Driver on Shafir as Toni Storm took a look at the AEW Women’s Championship. Toni handed it to Thunder Rosa but the seeds were planted for a future title match for Storm.

Jon Moxley Will Challenge For The Interim AEW Title At Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley battled Kyle O’Reilly in the main event of tonight’s Dynamite. The winner of the match will challenge for the interim AEW Championship at Forbidden Door as AEW Champion CM Punk is out with injury. William Regal joined commentary for the match.

O’Reilly and Moxley locked up in the middle of the ring to start the match. Moxley took Kyle down to the mat but O’Reilly escaped. O’Reilly booted Moxley in the back of the knee and locked up with him again in the middle of the ring. Moxley smacked O’Reilly in the face a couple of times before dragging him down to the canvas with an armbar. Kyle escaped and traded forearms to the face with Moxley.

Kyle focused his attack on Moxley’s knee but Jon responded with a series of Clotheslines against the turnbuckle. Moxley charged but O’Reilly exploded out of the corner with a Dropkick to the knee and then hit a Dragon Screw in the ropes. Kyle climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a Knee Drop as Dynamite went to the final break of the night.

When Dynamite returned, Moxley connected with a lariat and went for the cover but O’Reilly kicked out at two. The action spilled out of the ring and O’Reilly hit Moxley with a Dropkick against the barricade. Back in the ring, Kyle leveled Moxley with a boot to the face. Moxley popped up and planted O’Reilly with a Cutter. Jon went for a Gotch-Style Piledriver but O’Reilly countered into a Triangle.

Jon battled free with elbow strikes to the face and connected with the Piledriver for a near fall. O’Reilly and Moxley traded Clotheslines in the middle of the ring and both men fell down. They slowly got back up and Moxley locked in the Bulldog Choke. Kyle turned bright red but refused to quit. Moxley hit him with a running knee to the face and then the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory. Jon Moxley will challenge for the Interim AEW Championship at Forbidden Door.