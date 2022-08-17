AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (8/17/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion post for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show airs live from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

CM Punk & Jon Moxley Traded Words

AEW Champion CM Punk made his way down the entrance ramp and joked that he was going to dive into the crowd again. Punk recently returned at Quake by the Lake and confronted Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley. CM Punk got a great reaction from the crowd.

Punk thanked the crowd and said he has the prettiest belt in wrestling. CM Punk raised the AEW Championship and noted that he hasn’t been here in some time. He took a seat in the ring and said if Hangman Adam Page wanted a rematch he can have it right now. The crowd chanted “Cowboy sh*t!” but Hangman didn’t come to the ring. Punk said that isn’t “Cowboy sh*t, that is coward sh*t”.

Punk added that the apology from Hangman better be as loud as the disrespect. He brought up Interim Champion Jon Moxley and noted that the term means “temporary”. CM Punk mocked Eddie Kingston as the third-best Eddie he’s ever been in the ring and the 2nd best Kingston. He added that Jon was the third-best member of BCC. CM Punk said he plans to defend the title at AEW All Out before Interim Champion Jon Moxley interrupted.

Jon slowly made his way through the crowd as Punk did snow angels in the ring. Moxley got inside the ring with a microphone and joked that CM Punk is dropping pipebombs. Jon ducked and said that Punk is doing what he does best, writing checks with his mouth that his body can’t cash. Moxley added that he’s the heart and soul of the company and CM Punk as champion makes him sick. He said that they both know that Punk came to AEW because he ran out of money.

"I am the heart and soul of this company and every time they call me 'Interim Champion' it makes me think of you and it makes me sick"



Things have gotten HEATED between Jon Moxley and CM Punk here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/H9xaP2YDxz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Jon claimed that most of the time Punk isn’t even the best wrestler at catering. CM Punk joked that he’s afraid to touch Jon now because he might just bleed over him. Moxley stared at Punk before the two traded punches. AEW security broke it up to end the segment. Moxley versus Punk is official for AEW All Out on September 4th.

Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

Bryan Danielson battled Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 Falls match tonight on Dynamite. Chris Jericho joined commentary before the match as Dynamite went to a commercial break. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was in the front row for the match as the “guest timekeeper”. Danielson controlled the action early as Dynamite went to break.

We are kicking off the action with Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, and the legendary Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat is our special guest timekeeper for this 2 out of 3 falls match! #AEWDynamite, presented by #HouseOfTheDragonHBO, is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/CW8v6xFH9M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

When Dynamite returned, Garcia locked in an armbar in the middle of the ring but Bryan was able to escape. Danielson planted Garcia with a Fisherman’s Suplex for a close two count. Garcia rolled out of the ring to regroup and Bryan caught him with a Dropkick through the ropes.

Danielson went for a knee strike off the apron but Daniel dodged it. Garcia hit a Suplex of his own on the floor outside the ring. Back in the ring, Garcia gave Bryan a taste of his own medicine and started reigning down elbow strikes to the face. Daniel went for a Sharpshooter but Danielson blocked it.

Bryan then locked in a Triangle submission but Garcia countered into a perfect Piledriver. Daniel Garcia choked out Bryan Danielson in the middle of the ring to win the first fall.Bryan was weakened and Garcia unloaded some chops to the chest. Daniel followed it up with an Enziguri as Dynamite went to a break.