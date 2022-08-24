AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (8/24/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion post for tonight’s special edition of Dynamite. This week’s show airs live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The AEW Champion CM Punk will battle Interim Champion Jon Moxley to determine the Undisputed AEW Champion.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s show:

Ricky Starks speaks

Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal

Trios Tournament: Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

AEW Championship: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley

