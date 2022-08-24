Wednesday, August 24, 2022
AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (8/24/22)

By Robert Lentini
Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion post for tonight’s special edition of Dynamite. This week’s show airs live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The AEW Champion CM Punk will battle Interim Champion Jon Moxley to determine the Undisputed AEW Champion.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s show:

  • Ricky Starks speaks
  • Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King
  • Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn
  • Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal
  • Trios Tournament: Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open
  • AEW Championship: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley

