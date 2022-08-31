AEW Dynamite Results (8/31/22): CM Punk & Jon Moxley, Trios Tournament, W. Morrissey, All Out Go-Home Show

AEW Dynamite aired live from the NOW Arena in Chicago. It was the final Dynamite before All Out this weekend. In addition to the takeaways below, Christian Cage and Jungle Boy had a backstage interview with Jim Ross ahead of their match at All Out.

Dynamite Results

Bryan Danielson def. Jake Hager

Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm def. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

The Pinnacle (Wardlow & FTR) def. Ren Jones, Silas Young, & “Ice Pick” Vic Capri

Wheeler Yuta def. Dante Martin, Rush, Rey Fenix in a 4-Way match

The Elite def. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open to advance to the finals of the Trios Tournament at All Out

Here are the takeaways from this week’s AEW Dynamite:

Jon Moxley Left A Signed Contract For A Title Match At All Out In The Ring After Taking Several Shots At CM Punk

AEW Champion Jon Moxley kicked off the show and made his way through the crowd as “Wild Thing” blasted through the speakers. Jon paced around the ring before standing in silence for a bit as the crowd chanted his name. Moxley joked that they are still mopping CM Punk off the floor in Cleveland.

Jon said he heard Punk described as the modern 60-minute man and joked that he had 57-minutes left in him last week and Punk clearly didn’t. Moxley claimed that Punk started to look for a way out last week and curled up into a little ball to die. Moxley added that Punk folded last week and a faint “CM Punk!” chant broke out. Jon added that champions don’t fold and apologized to the fans for CM Punk not being what everyone wanted him to be. Jon said that Punk has a fragile ego, weak mind, weak body, and weak spirit.

Moxley pulled out an open contract for a title match at All Out this Sunday. Jon stated that he’s already signed it and left the contract in the ring. Moxley paced around the contract and warned the person that signs it that he can out-fight anyone and is the embodiment of professional wrestling. Jon threw the microphone down and posed for the crowd to end the promo. Ace Steel, a backstage producer, made his way to the ring and put the contract in his back pocket.

Bryan Danielson Sent A Message To Chris Jericho

Jake Hager battled Bryan Danielson tonight on Dynamite. Before the match, Jericho claimed that Owen and Stu Hart would prefer what he’s accomplished in the wrestling business over what Bryan Danielson has done. Jericho vowed to beat Danielson at All Out during the backstage promo. William Regal accompanied Bryan Danielson to the entrance ramp and then joined commentary for the match.

Danielson got Hager in a choke hold but he quickly escaped. Bryan launched Hager to the outside and leveled him with a Suicide Dive. Danielson leaped onto Hager but Jake caught im. Hager put Danielson through the timekeeper’s table and then bashed him into the ring post. Jake beat Danielson down some more as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Hager unloaded some more punches but Danielson battled back with a Dropkick off the top rope. Danielson pounded on the mat to fire up the crowd and went for the LeBell Lock but Jake blocked it. Jake went for an Ankle Lock but Danielson escaped. Bryan then applied the LeBell Lock but Hager reached the bottom rope to break it up. Jake hit a Uranage off the middle rope but Danielson shrugged it off. Bryan delivered a running knee to the face for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jericho Appreciation Society ran down the entrance ramp. Jericho was about to hit Danielson with a chair but Daniel Garcia broke it up. Danielson then caught Jericho with the running knee.

W. Morrissey Is All Elite

The Wingmen came to the ring and demanded more screen time. W. Morrissey (formerly known in WWE as Big Cass) showed up and beat the hell out of everyone. Stokely Hathaway showed up and presented Morrissey with his business card as the crowd cheered. Tony Schiavone went for an interview but it didn’t work out so well.

Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter battled Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm tonight on Dynamite. Hikaru knocked Hayter to the mat to start off the action and tagged in Storm. Toni stomped on Hayter in the corner of the ring. Britt tagged in and beat Toni down in the corner as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Shida planted Jamie with a Suplex and followed it up with a Splash. She went for the cover but Britt broke it up at two. Toni sent Britt out of the ring and went for a Suplex but Hayter blocked it. Jamie planted both Shida and Storm with a Suplex before tagging in Britt.

Baker connected with a Neckbreaker on Shida and went for the cover but Hikaru kicked out at two. Hikaru battled back and Hayter tagged in. Shida hit her finisher on Baker for the pinfall victory and posed with Toni after the match. These four will face off in a Fatal 4-Way to crown the Interim AEW Women’s Champion.

CM Punk Will Battle Jon Moxley At All Out

Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting cut a backstage vignette about their match against House of Black at All out.

Former AEW Champion CM Punk’s music hit and he made his way to the ring with his hands in his pockets. The crowd loudly chanted his name for a bit. Punk said “June 1st he broke his foot” and wrestled an entire match on it. He stated that he’s got three plates and sixteen screws put in his foot. Punk noted that that is 16 times more than a fat guy in the crowd has gotten screwed in his life.

CM Punk stated that he probably shouldn’t have said that. He noted that this was not the first time he was beaten up in Cleveland and wondered if the new 100% of his injured foot is good enough anymore. Punk said he came to wrestling because he loves this business and the fans. Punk added that it hurts to let the fans down and got emotional.

AEW producer Ace Steel interrupted and said he’s been Punk’s coach from day one. He slapped him in the face and showed him the contract. He started up a “CM Punk!” chant and noted that he filled an arena on a rumor and is not letting him leave now. CM Punk got fired up and brought the contract through the crowd. He signed it and will face Jon Moxley this Sunday at All Out.

Wardlow & FTR Picked Up A Win

Wardlow and ROH Tag Team Champions FTR battled Ren Jones, Silas Young, & “Ice Pick” Vic Capri. Wardlow hit the Powerbomb Symphony for the pinfall victory. The TNT Champion and FTR will face Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns at the PPV. Sonjay Dutt was taking notes on a legal pad for whatever reason during the match backstage.

AEW Champion Jon Moxley Warns CM Punk

Jon Moxley made his way to the ring with the AEW Championship and said that CM Punk can go out on his shield in front of his hometown fans that made. Moxley stated that he will be trying to take Punk’s head off All Out and vowed to show the world the difference between a fake messiah and the real deal. Moxley added that he’s a legend happening right before your eyes. His music cut him off and Moxley stormed backstage.

Wheeler Yuta Picked Up A Win

Four of the eight wrestlers that are in the Casino Ladder match this Sunday at All Out (Wheeler Yuta, Dante Martin, Rush, and Rey Fenix) battled tonight in a 4-Way. Dante Martin hit an awesome Splash out of the ring but Rush knocked him down with a headbutt. Rush followed it up with a flip on the entrance ramp as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Rush was still in control and the action had returned to the ring. Rey knocked Rush out of the ring with a kick but turned around into a Canadian Destroyer from Dante Martin. Dante hopped to the top turnbuckle but Wheeler shoved him to the mat. Fenix leaped off the top rope and leveled Rush with a Splash.

Wheeler hit Dane with an Armdrag and rolled him up in innovative fashion for the pinfall victory. It was announced that Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PAC vs. Kip Sabian for the All Atlantic Championship was announced for All Out as well.

The Elite Advanced To The Finals Of The Trios Tournament At All Out

Hangman Page offered to join Dark Order in the Trios tournament as Evil Uno was attacked backstage. They accepted and Hangman & Dark Order will wrestle Best Friends & Orange Cassidy on Rampage in the Trios tournament. The winner will advance to the finals.

Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) battled Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in the semifinals of the trios tournament. The winning team will advance to the finals at All Out. Will knocked Omega out of the ring with a Clothesline but turned around into a Hurricanrana from Matt. Young Bucks went for a Crossbody but Aussie Opencaught him. Will Ospreay then climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a ridiculous Corkscrew Splash onto The Elite below.

Matt planted Will face-first with a slam and tagged in former AEW Champion Kenny Omega when Dynamite returned. Omega hit a Dropkick and then a Fameasser for a near fall. Kenny went for a Snap Dragon Suplex but Will somehow landed on his feet. Ospreay sent Kenny out of the ring and went for a flip but Omega dodged it.

Kenny planted Will with a Snap Dragon Suplex on the floor outside the ring. Back in the ring, Aussie Open planted Omega with a Superplex for a near fall as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Dynamite returned, The Young Bucks battled with Aussie Open. Nick hit Ospreay with a Tornado DDT on the floor outside the ring and climbed to the top rope. Nick went for a 450 but Will got his knees up. Will started mocking Kenny Omega and the two traded punches in the middle of the ring. Omega ducked under an Enziguri and went for a V-Trigger. Ospreay ridiculously countered into a Powerbomb.

Nick countered the Cutter and The Elite took back control. The Elite hit a Superkick/V-Trigger combo but the cover was broken up. Nick flipped onto Mark Davis outside the ring. Young Bucks went for the Meltzer Driver but Ospreay broke it up. Ospreay and Fletcher hit a Shooting Star Press into a Meltzer Driver for a near fall. Omega leveled Ospreay with a V-Trigger and Young Bucks hit Davis with a Superkick.

The Elite isolated Kyle Fletcher and hit him with three Superkicks to the face. Omega tagged in but Ospreay hit him with a knee strike. Omega planted Will with a Tombstone and pushed him out of the ring. Kenny delivered a V-Trigger to Fletcher and then the One Winged Angel for the pinfall victory. The Elite have advanced to the finals of the Trios Tournament this Sunday at AEW All Out. They will battle the winner of Best Friends versus Dark Order on Rampage.